Tue, 28 Jul 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
75
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Saddam, despised by many, revered by others

30th December 2006 is arguably the most crucial day in the recent political history of not only Iraq but the ...

Two dozen Rohingya refugees die after jumping from boat near Thailand

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia - Malaysian officials say 24 Rohingya migrants are feared drowned off a Malaysian resort island near Thailand.Malaysian ...

Greece-Turkey trade threatened by Turkey's move to convert monument

ATHENS, Greece - Turkey's decision to convert the ancient Hagia Sophia monument back into a mosque has sparked a war ...

Russia testing underwater nuclear drones

MOSCOW, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday the Russian Navy would be armed with hypersonic nuclear strike ...

As hurricane bears down on Hawaii Trump clears way for federal aid

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald on Friday declared that an emergency exists in Hawaii and ordered Federal assistance due ...

Trump pushing the limits of what he can do

President Donald Trump's recent reelection campaign advertisement is straight out of the plot of a horror movie. Just days after ...

Business

Section
U.S. dollar tumbles again, stocks in Asia have mixed day

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - The big action on Asian markets on Monday was in the currencies sector.The U.S. dollar fell ...

Greece-Turkey trade threatened by Turkey's move to convert monument

ATHENS, Greece - Turkey's decision to convert the ancient Hagia Sophia monument back into a mosque has sparked a war ...

Profits coming ahead of welfare as retirement home standards fall

In May 2020, Orchard Villa, a long-term care home in Pickering, Ont., made headlines for a bad COVID-19 outbreak. Just ...

Honda Motorcycle Japan targeting 4,000 sales of 2021MY CBR250RR bikes

TOKYO, Japan - Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer Honda Motorcycle has launched the updated 2021MY CBR250RR sportsbike in its home market. Compared ...

UAE economic recovery to be weighed down by real estate sector

DUBAI, UAE - The UAE is likely to struggle to recover from the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic, particularly in ...

Ireland announces multi-billion euro stimulus package

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish government has announced what it calls the July Jobs Stimulus, a €7.4bn package of measures ...

Movie Review

McCabe & Mrs. Miller