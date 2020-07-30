Thu, 30 Jul 2020

Sexual exploitation and forced labour, hallmarks of human trafficking

LILONGWE, Malawi - Human trafficking is a problem in Malawi, in southeastern Africa, with teenage boys forced to work as ...

Russia actively involved in Libyan civil war, U.S. military reasserts

STUTTGART, Germany - The Pentagon's U.S. Africa Command says it has mounting evidence that Russia, through the Wagner Group, continues ...

Thirty vehicles damaged or destroyed after Iranian oil tankers explode

TEHRAN, Iran - At least 30 vehicles have been destroyed or damaged after six fuel tankers exploded in an industrial ...

Thousands of kids took to the front in first World War

Legion Media Child volunteers were among the most committed soldiers in the ranks of the Russian army in the Great ...

More focused action required as Coronovirus deaths top 650,000

Governments everywhere should adopt a much more focused approach to stopping coronavirus transmission if they want to avoid having to ...

Head of National Security in U.S. has coronavirus

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House announced on Monday.O'Brien, ...

Japanese shares slide on rating agency move, Shanghai stocks shine

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in China rose again Wednesday, while markets in Japan and Australia fell.The U.S. dollar continued its ...

Indonesian and New Zealand foreign ministers meet to shore up trade

Trade between Indonesia and New Zealand for the year to 30 June 2020 has risen to $2.38 billion (USD 1.585 ...

U.S. technology stocks lead broader markets lower

NEW YORK, New York - Technology stocks led U.S. markets lower on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq faring worst of all. ...

Airline travel to take to 2024 to recover says industry body

Global airline passenger traffic won't return to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels until 2024, a year longer than previously thought, the International ...

China takes action to maintain liquidity for Chinese banks

BEIJING, China - The central bank in China on Tuesday China's central bank Tuesday pumped cash into the banking system ...

93 local Irish community groups get awards worth 1.2 million euro

DUBLIN, Ireland - Grants worth €1.2 million have been awarded on Monday to 93 local community groups and micro enterprises.The ...

Terminator: Dark Fate (4K UHD)