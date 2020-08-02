Sun, 02 Aug 2020

Australian and PNG law enforcement intercept $80 million drug deal

MELBOURNE, Victoria, Australia - A massive haul of cocaine destined for the streets of Australia has been seized by Australian ...

Senior Atlanta-born politician faces multi-million dollar fraud counts

ATLANTA, Georgia - A former Georgia state legislator and former senior member of the Board of Regents of the University ...

Virus claims first victim in Vietnam

HANOI, Vietnam - A 70-year-old man from Hoian city's Minh An ward in Quang Nam province died on Friday morning, ...

New Russian underwater torpedo to be trialed this year

MOSCOW, Russia - It can pulverize the most formidable enemy ships, yet even this Cold War monster needs a replacement, ...

U.S. to execute man despite victims' family and Navajo Nation pleas

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Wednesday directed the Federal Bureau of Prisons to reschedule the execution ...

Bolivians face increased crackdowns after fall of Morales government

On July 24, 2020, Tesla's Elon Musk wrote on Twitter that a second U.S. "government stimulus package is not in ...

Irish nightlife to get shot in arm from government support

DUBLIN, Ireland - Ireland is to establish a new taskforce which will see a range of departments, agencies and groups ...

Apple becomes most valuable company in world, Wall Street celebrates

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rose on Friday, partly on the back of a huge gain by Apple, ...

Amazon building new 170,000 sqf campus in Charlemont Square in Dublin

DUBLIN, Ireland - Amazon is investing in a new 15,800m2 campus in Charlemont Square in Dublin. The campus will be ...

Almost 1 million people employed by Irish multinationals overseas

DUBLIN, Ireland - In 2018, Irish multinational companies abroad had turnover in excess of €232 billion, with U.S. and UK ...

Chinese shares only glimmer of hope on Asian markets Friday

SYDNEY, NSW Australia - Stocks traded mostly lower in Asia on Friday, although China's mainland bourses advanced.In Tokyo, the strong ...

Two men who worked for GE nailed for theft of intellectual property

ALBANY, New York - "He thought he was the smartest guy in the room." That's how FBI Albany Special Agent ...

