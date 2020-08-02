Sun, 02 Aug 2020

Israelis now flying directly to Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar

Business and private jets flying from Israel's Ben-Gurion Airport to the United Arab Emirates are a fairly regular occurrence, although ...

U.S. decision to dump WHO dangerous and irresponsible

Microbes do not recognize borders. We are all safe only when everybody is safe. In a pandemic, to attack the ...

Australian and PNG law enforcement intercept $80 million drug deal

MELBOURNE, Victoria, Australia - A massive haul of cocaine destined for the streets of Australia has been seized by Australian ...

Senior Atlanta-born politician faces multi-million dollar fraud counts

ATLANTA, Georgia - A former Georgia state legislator and former senior member of the Board of Regents of the University ...

Virus claims first victim in Vietnam

HANOI, Vietnam - A 70-year-old man from Hoian city's Minh An ward in Quang Nam province died on Friday morning, ...

New Russian underwater torpedo to be trialed this year

MOSCOW, Russia - It can pulverize the most formidable enemy ships, yet even this Cold War monster needs a replacement, ...

Three people including a minor face charges over Twitter attack

SAN FRANCISCO, California - Three people, including a teenager and a juvenile, were charged on Friday for their alleged roles ...

Irish nightlife to get shot in arm from government support

DUBLIN, Ireland - Ireland is to establish a new taskforce which will see a range of departments, agencies and groups ...

Apple becomes most valuable company in world, Wall Street celebrates

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rose on Friday, partly on the back of a huge gain by Apple, ...

Amazon building new 170,000 sqf campus in Charlemont Square in Dublin

DUBLIN, Ireland - Amazon is investing in a new 15,800m2 campus in Charlemont Square in Dublin. The campus will be ...

Almost 1 million people employed by Irish multinationals overseas

DUBLIN, Ireland - In 2018, Irish multinational companies abroad had turnover in excess of €232 billion, with U.S. and UK ...

Chinese shares only glimmer of hope on Asian markets Friday

SYDNEY, NSW Australia - Stocks traded mostly lower in Asia on Friday, although China's mainland bourses advanced.In Tokyo, the strong ...

