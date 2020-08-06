Thu, 06 Aug 2020

News RELEASES

International

Isreeli empathy for Lebanon draws fire from within

BEIRUT, Lebanon - The Lebanese cabinet has ordered port officials who had roles in storing or guarding highly explosive materials ...

Pompeo calls TikiTok, WeChat, and other apps, 'significant threats'

WASHINGTON, DC - The Trump administration said on Wednesday it was stepping up efforts to purge "untrusted" Chinese apps from ...

Rebels and government forces clash in Myamar sending locals fleeing

More than 100 villagers fled their homes in Myanmar's northern Shan state into China as fighting broke out between ethnic ...

Flashpoint Beirut: Blast comes on eve of Hariri assassination verdict

BEIRUT, Lebanon - The world has been shocked by the severity of a huge blast which has rocked Beirut, killing ...

No precedent for Trump to take cut of TikTok deal

NEW YORK, New York - President Donald Trump's demand that the U.S. government get a cut from a potential Microsoft ...

Names of 9 youthful Marines and Sailor killed in AAV tragedy named

WASHINGTON, DC - The U.S. Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper has paid tribute to the youthful eight Marines ...

Business

Proposed support for U.S. airlines boost Wall Street

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. support for airlines including a proposed $25 billion support package under negotiation, and an ...

Trump hails rising manufacturing and auto sales

WASHINGTON, DC - President Donald Trump interrupted his press briefing on the coronavirus on Tuesday night to enthuse over the ...

187 countries ratify convention protecting victims of child labor

GENEVA, Switzerland - The International Convention on the Worst Forms of Child Labor has been universally ratified. The International Labor ...

$172 million defense department job goes to Hunstville, Alabama plant

SAN DIEGO, California - A subsidiary of Cubic Corporation, GATR Technologies, of Huntsville, Alabama, has been awarded a $172 million ...

Thailand to get injection of $1.5bn from Asia Development Bank

BANGKOK, Thailand - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) announced on Tuesday it is providing a $1.5 billion loan to Thailand ...

Technology provides communications for pair rowing across Atlantic

3,000 miles. 43 days. Two rowers. One boat.That was the challenge that Anna and Cameron McLean set themselves by taking ...

Movie Review

Do the Right Thing