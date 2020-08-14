Fri, 14 Aug 2020

International

Trump stuns with diplomatic breakthrough, UAE and Israel form pact

ABU DHABI, UAE - A phone call by U.S. President Donald Trump clinched what is being described as an 'historic ...

3 dozen rights experts demand accountability for catastrophic blast

The catastrophic blast which led to the deaths of more than 200 in Beirut on 4 August, has prompted more ...

NYC man who was on way to join Pakistani terrorist group sentenced

NEW YORK CITY, New York - A man who was arrested as he was about to board a plane at ...

WFP in rush to supply Lebanese capital with emergency food supplies

BEIRUT, Lebanon - The World Food Programme (WFP) is racing to prevent food shortages in Lebanon as the country continues ...

Rush, but not race, to develop coronavirus vaccine

WASHINGTON, DC - Two top U.S. health officials are expressing skepticism about Vladimir Putin's claim that Russian scientists have come ...

Biden unveils Senator Kamala Harris as running mate

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday named California Senator Kamala Harris to be his vice-presidential ...

Business

U.S. industrial stocks lose ground, Nasdaq makes modest gain

NEW YORK, New York - Industrial stocks in the United States had a rare off day on Thursday despite good ...

Dublin business targeted in major international fraud

DUBLIN, Ireland - An Garda Sochna's economic bureau has foiled a mutli-million euro invoice redirect fraud. On Tuesday the Bank ...

Stocks in Tokyo make solid gain, Asian markets otherwise flat

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks jumped sharply in Japan on Thursday, but drifted elsewhere.The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 405.65 points ...

Fears mount over last weeks of Trump presidency if he loses

What could happen to America if Trump were to further, severely crash the U.S. economy the day after Joe Biden ...

Wall Street has investors jumping, Nasdaq gains more than 2%

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rallied again on Wednesday, pushing the Nasdaq to a new record high, and ...

U.S. local economies working to replace imports

"An incredible opportunity for domestic manufacturing." That's how Mercedes Gonzalez, a director at Global Purchasing Companies, describes an unexpected benefit ...

