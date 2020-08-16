TEHRAN (Tasnim) - Iran national women's football team remained unchanged in the latest FIFA world rankings.

- Sports news -

The Iranian team sits 70th in the ranking with 1358 points.

Australia remains Asia's top-ranked women's national team, followed by North Korea and Japan.

The two-time defending world champion USA accrued 2,181 points and remained in the first place. Second-ranked Germany was next at 2,090, with France (2,036), the Netherlands (2,032) and Sweden (2,007) rounding out the top five.