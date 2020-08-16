Sun, 16 Aug 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
73
Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
FBI ushers in robotic age, two billion pages to be stored

WINCHESTER, Virginia - The FBI's robots have arrived in Virginia. And they're ready to be fed.Inside the Bureau's cavernous new ...

Trump and Republicans smart as Foxes, and cunning as Mice

Trump and Republicans are smart as Foxes and cunning as Mice. All hail the Mouse King.As the pace of the ...

Trump stuns with diplomatic breakthrough, UAE and Israel form pact

ABU DHABI, UAE - A phone call by U.S. President Donald Trump clinched what is being described as an 'historic ...

3 dozen rights experts demand accountability for catastrophic blast

The catastrophic blast which led to the deaths of more than 200 in Beirut on 4 August, has prompted more ...

Perth man allegedly stole from dead girlfriend's bank accounts

PERTH, Western Australia - A 28-year-old man was scheduled to appear in Perth Magistrate's Court on Friday over allegations he ...

NYC man who was on way to join Pakistani terrorist group sentenced

NEW YORK CITY, New York - A man who was arrested as he was about to board a plane at ...

Business

Section
Mixed day on Wall Street, Dow the only gainer

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks meandered in and out of positive territory on Friday and ended up with ...

Companies from China seek to list in U.S. despite trade tensions

NEW YORK, New York, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- This year has seen many U.S. stock market listings by Chinese companies ...

Stocks in Asia move higher, but Hong Kong markets drift

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were on the rise on Friday, while the U.S. dollar was mixed. Only the ...

Home prices in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen rise slightly

BEIJING, Cina Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's housing market remained stable overall in July, with home prices in 70 major ...

Dublin business targeted in major international fraud

DUBLIN, Ireland - An Garda Sochna's economic bureau has foiled a mutli-million euro invoice redirect fraud. On Tuesday the Bank ...

Fears mount over last weeks of Trump presidency if he loses

What could happen to America if Trump were to further, severely crash the U.S. economy the day after Joe Biden ...

Movie Review

Planes, Trains & Automobiles