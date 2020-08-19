BEIJING -- China's domestically developed vaccine against the African swine fever is in progress and clinical trials of the vaccine will be expanded soon, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

The vaccine, developed by Harbin Veterinary Research Institute under the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS), has completed environmental release tests, which showed no clinical abnormal symptoms and no pathological changes among vaccinated pigs, according to the institute. (China-Swine-Vaccine)

- - - -

ISTANBUL -- Turkish authorities on Tuesday launched large operations to detain a total of 141 military personnel over their alleged links to a network believed to be behind a coup attempt in 2016.

Following the orders of the Chief Public Prosecutor's Offices in Istanbul, Ankara and the western city of Izmir, police launched simultaneous operations in a total of 70 provinces, the NTV broadcaster said. (Turkey-Operations)

- - - -

PYONGYANG -- The ruling party of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea will convene a plenary meeting on Wednesday to "consider an issue of crucial significance," the official Korean Central News Agency reported on Tuesday.

"The Presidium of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea decided to convene the 6th Plenary Meeting of the 7th Central Committee of the WPK on August 19 in order to discuss and decide on an issue of crucial significance in developing the Korean revolution and increasing the fighting efficiency of the Party," the report said. (DPRK-Party meeting)

- - - -

SEOUL -- The combined forces of South Korea and the United States on Tuesday began their joint annual military exercises amid rising concerns about the recent resurgence of the COVID-19 infections, according to Yonhap news agency.

The computer-simulated Combined Command Post Training (CCPT), which kicked off Tuesday morning, is scheduled to last until Aug. 28. The first part, which focuses on defense, will continue until Saturday, while the second part for counterattack, will run until Aug. 28. (South Korea-US-Military Drills)