Wed, 19 Aug 2020

One found guilty, 3 acquitted in Rafic Hariri assassination hearing

THE HAGUE - The Special Tribunal for Lebanon on Tuesday handed down it's decision and findings on the Rafic Hariri ...

Israel has told U.S. no other country in Mideast to have F-35s

TEL AVIV, Israel - In a strongly worded statement released on Tuesday, the Israeli prime minister's office (PMO) has refuted ...

Taiwan F-16 fleet to exceed 200 after acquisition from U.S.

WASHINGTON, DC - In a further apparent snub to China, the United States on Friday signed off on the sale ...

Canada's finance minister resigns, wants to head OECD

OTTAWA, Canada Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau announced his resignation Monday night amid an ongoing scandal ...

More than 50,000 Indians have now died from Covid-19

NEW DELHI, India, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- The total COVID-19 deaths surpassed 50,000, reaching 50,921, in India on Monday, said ...

UAE's Mars mission achives major milestone

The Emirates Mars Mission (EMM), the first interplanetary mission undertaken by an Arab nation, on Monday announced the successful completion ...

Greenback unwanted in Asia, across-the-board losses

SYDNEY, Australia - The U.S. dollar was sold off in Asian markets on Tuesday, while stocks closed mixed.The euro was ...

416,000 passengers passed through Irish airports last month

DUBLIN, Ireland, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- The number of passengers handled by Irish airports continued to fall in July due ...

Nasdaq at new all-time high - for fifth time this month

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. technology stocks took off on Monday, taking the Nasdaq Composite to a new record ...

Chinese governments boosts aid to Belt and Road nations

BEIJING, China, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- China will enhance cooperation with Belt and Road countries in the fight against COVID-19 ...

Stocks mixed in Asia, U.S. dollar remainds on back foot

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in China were on the rise on Monday, in a positive start to the week.However in ...

Arabtec takes a hit due to Dubai's oversupply, Covid-19

DUBAI, UAE - The parent of the biggest construction company in the UAE, Arabtec, is not a going concern, according ...

