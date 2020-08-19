Wed, 19 Aug 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
68
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
One found guilty, 3 acquitted in Rafic Hariri assassination hearing

THE HAGUE - The Special Tribunal for Lebanon on Tuesday handed down it's decision and findings on the Rafic Hariri ...

Israel has told U.S. no other country in Mideast to have F-35s

TEL AVIV, Israel - In a strongly worded statement released on Tuesday, the Israeli prime minister's office (PMO) has refuted ...

Taiwan F-16 fleet to exceed 200 after acquisition from U.S.

WASHINGTON, DC - In a further apparent snub to China, the United States on Friday signed off on the sale ...

Canada's finance minister resigns, wants to head OECD

OTTAWA, Canada Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau announced his resignation Monday night amid an ongoing scandal ...

More than 50,000 Indians have now died from Covid-19

NEW DELHI, India, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- The total COVID-19 deaths surpassed 50,000, reaching 50,921, in India on Monday, said ...

UAE's Mars mission achives major milestone

The Emirates Mars Mission (EMM), the first interplanetary mission undertaken by an Arab nation, on Monday announced the successful completion ...

Business

Section
Stocks in Shanghai and Hong Kong take backward step

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed Wednesday, sliding in China, but making modest gains in Australia and Japan. ...

Wall Street breaks out champagne, key indices hit all-time records

NEW YORK, New York - The Standard and Poor's 500 and the Nasdaq both hit record highs on Tuesday.Stocks are ...

Robust economy in China augers well for German exports

BERLIN, Germany Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- Germany's machinery exports fell by 22.9 percent year-on-year to 35.2 billion euros ($41.98 billion) ...

Greenback unwanted in Asia, across-the-board losses

SYDNEY, Australia - The U.S. dollar was sold off in Asian markets on Tuesday, while stocks closed mixed.The euro was ...

416,000 passengers passed through Irish airports last month

DUBLIN, Ireland, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- The number of passengers handled by Irish airports continued to fall in July due ...

Nasdaq at new all-time high - for fifth time this month

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. technology stocks took off on Monday, taking the Nasdaq Composite to a new record ...

Movie Review

Predator
Predator [Blu-Ray]