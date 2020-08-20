Thu, 20 Aug 2020

International

Police in Israel investigating alleged gang rape of under-aged girl

TEL AVIV, Israel - Israeli lawmakers and activists expressed their outrage on Thursday after a 16-year-old girl said she had ...

In 1911, 23-year old became first Russian to travel round the world

Unimaginable exertion, amazing success and a tragic death - the life of Onisim Pankratov, the first Russian to cycle around ...

Narco-traffickers in Columbia take down popular football fan Patron

Not much, apart from football, unites the Colombian people. If a 2014 Interior Ministry survey called "The Power of Football" ...

First human case of plague since 2015 surfaces in California

Citizens walk dogs in Foster City, California, the United States, March 26, 2020. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaoling) LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) ...

Ukrainian Navy to get support, training from British military

Britain will lead a multinational Maritime Training Initiative for the Ukrainian Navy, boosting their ability to combat threats in the ...

One found guilty, 3 acquitted in Rafic Hariri assassination hearing

THE HAGUE - The Special Tribunal for Lebanon on Tuesday handed down it's decision and findings on the Rafic Hariri ...

Business

Across-the-board losses on Asian stock markets Thursday

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks fell across the board in Asia on Thursday, while the dollar's rebound gained momentum.Investors in Asia, ...

Apple is first U.S. listed company to hit $2 trillion capitalization

SAN FRANCISCO, California, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- Apple hit a market capitalization of $2 trillion on Wednesday to become the ...

U.S. stocks fall on Fed economic outlook, dollar rebounds

NEW YORK, New York Aug. 19 (Xinhua/BigNews Network) -- U.S. stocks finished lower on Wednesday after the minutes from the ...

Inflation in Europe trending higher

BRUSSELS, Belgium, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- Inflation in the euro area continued to rise in July, climbing to 0.4 percent ...

China biggest market for Uruguayan beef

MONTEVIDEO, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- Uruguay plans to open a trade office in China to promote its star beef products ...

Robust economy in China augers well for German exports

BERLIN, Germany Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- Germany's machinery exports fell by 22.9 percent year-on-year to 35.2 billion euros ($41.98 billion) ...

Movie Review

Two Evil Eyes (Due occhi diabolici)