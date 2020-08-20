TEHRAN -- The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) announced on Thursday that Tehran has taken "big steps" to boost the capacity of its uranium enrichment.

"The AEOI has taken big steps to supply 190,000 separative work units (SWUs)," the AEOI made the announcement on Twitter.

SWU is the standard measure of the effort required to separate isotopes of uranium during an enrichment process. One SWU is equivalent to one kg of separative work.

- - - -

MOGADISHU -- Two UN agencies on Thursday kicked off the distribution of the more than 1,500 metric tons of life-saving food aid for refugees and asylum seekers in Somalia.

The World Food Programme (WFP) and the UNHCR said the distribution has already begun in Mogadishu, Galkayo and Bosasso, and is expected to commence in Somaliland on Sunday.

"Distribution will be carried out in a single series of days or weeks depending on the number of those receiving assistance in each location," the two UN agencies said in a joint statement issued in Mogadishu.

- - - -

BEIJING -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has slammed U.S. President Donald Trump's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, accusing the White House of "negligence."

During a speech on Monday to the Democratic National Convention, Cuomo said "our current federal government is dysfunctional and incompetent. It couldn't fight off the virus. In fact, it didn't even see it coming."

"The virus had been attacking us for months before they even knew it was here. We saw the failure of a government that tried to deny the virus, then tried to ignore it, and then tried to politicize it. The failed federal government that watched New York get ambushed by their negligence, and then watched New York suffer, but all through it learned nothing," he added.

- - - -

PYONGYANG -- Top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un has pledged to unveil a new five-year economic development plan at the next congress of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) in January, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said Thursday.

Kim made the announcement at a plenary meeting of the Party's Central Committee in Pyongyang on Wednesday, KCNA said.

"The meeting discussed as the major agenda the issue of convening the eighth Congress of the WPK to set forth a new line of struggle and strategic and tactical policies on the basis of the requirements of our developing revolution and the changed situation, and to further strengthen the Party organizationally and ideologically," according to KCNA.