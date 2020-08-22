TOKYO, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- The number of foreign visitors to Japan in July plummeted by 99.9 percent from a year ago for the fourth consecutive month due to the global COVID-19 outbreak, the government said in a report on Friday.

According to estimates by the Japan Tourism Agency, only 3,800 foreign travelers came to Japan in July. Among them, the number of visitors from China fell to around 800 from 1.05 million a year earlier.

Meanwhile, there were some 600 visitors from Vietnam, followed by the United States with 400 and 300 travelers each from South Korea and India, the latest data showed.

The figure in July marked the 10th consecutive monthly decline since last October, when there was a significant drop in visitors from South Korea due to souring bilateral ties over the dispute of wartime labor during Japan's colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula between 1910 and 1945.

Currently, Japan has imposed a travel ban on 146 countries and regions in an effort to curb the spread of the pandemic, with foreign tourists who have been to these areas within 14 days of their arrival being denied entry.

Japan welcomed a record high of 31.88 million foreign visitors last year. The government had set a goal of 40 million inbound tourists for 2020, but has seen record falls in numbers.