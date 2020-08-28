SHENYANG, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- Northeast China's Liaoning Province lifted a red alert for Typhoon Bavi at 1 p.m. Thursday after its impact on the province weakened, the local meteorological authorities said.

The typhoon, the eighth of this year, made landfall at around 8:30 a.m. in the coastal areas of the North Pyongan province in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), according to the Liaoning provincial meteorological bureau.

It entered Kuandian Manchu Autonomous County, Liaoning, at around 11 a.m., and left the province at around 2 p.m., it said.

The social order has gradually returned to normal in the affected cities across the province, with several shops reopening and transportation services resuming.

As of 6 a.m., 51 reservoirs in Liaoning had exceeded the flood limit, and more than 100,500 people had been relocated as of 10 a.m.

China's national observatory renewed a red alert, the highest warning level, for Typhoon Bavi at 6 a.m., which is expected to bring gales and rainstorms to northeast China.

It has halted classes and transportation services in northeastern Chinese provinces.

In Changchun, capital of Jilin Province, the typhoon has forced the temporary closure of multiple middle schools, primary schools and kindergartens.

Changchun's education authority issued a notice on Wednesday night, asking all local education bureaus and schools to prepare for the typhoon to ensure the safety of the public.

The notice said schools could adjust their schooling arrangements or stop classes according to the changes in weather.

In Changchun, eight flights had been canceled by 8:30 a.m. Thursday, in addition to the cancelation of some train services on Thursday and Friday.

Jilin has launched an emergency response to the typhoon.

Typhoon Bavi also affected train services in Shenyang, capital of Liaoning, with China Railway Shenyang Group Co., Ltd. halting 108 trains to ensure the safety of passengers.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe weather, followed by orange, yellow and blue.