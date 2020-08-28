Fri, 28 Aug 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
81
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Coronavirus breaches bring Phil Hogan undone

BRUSSELS, Belgium - EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan has quit over the controversy surrounding breaches of Covid-19 guidelines during a ...

U.S. to conserve, restore and grow hundreds of millions of trees

On Thursday, 26 companies, cities and organizations across the United States announced they will help combat extreme heat and wildfires ...

Covid-19 cases worldwide hit 24 million

A worker sanitizes a street in Xochimilco, a tourist site which will reopen to the public after months of closure, ...

Dozens die in flash floods in Parwan Province in Afghanistan

PARWAN, Afghanistan, Aug 26 (ANI): The death toll due to the flash floods in northeast Afghanistan on Wednesday morning has ...

Fifty new planets discovered through machine-learning algorithm

Washington D.C. [USA], August 26 (ANI): Fifty potential planets have had their existence confirmed by a new machine learning algorithm ...

UK says now is time to resume Israeli-Palestinian peace talks

NEW YORK, New York - Britain has called on Israel and the Palestinians to engage in direct talks to reach ...

Business

Section
China's R&D spend now running at more than two trillion yuan a year

Zhang Chaoyang, a doctoral candidate of the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China (UESTC), uses an infrared thermal ...

Stocks in Shanghai and Sydney rise, Hong Kong and Tokyo slip

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia meandered in and out of positive territory on Thursday.At the end of the ...

Israeli airline EL AL records nearly quarter-billion dollar loss

JERUSALEM, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- Israel's leading airline El Al reported on Wednesday a loss of $244 million for the ...

United States production of oil on the rise

HOUSTON, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- U.S. crude oil production increased during the week ending Aug. 21, U.S. Energy Information Administration ...

Facebook to pay French government more than 100 million euro tax

U.S. social media giant Facebook has agreed to pay the French government 106 million euros in arrears for its French ...

Two Dubai agencies agree on cooperation over autonomous air vehicles

DUBAI, UAE - Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Dubai Air Navigation ...

Movie Review

Triple Frontier