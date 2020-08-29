Sat, 29 Aug 2020

International

Biden picking up votes from anti-Trump Republicans

The U.S. presidential election has so far involved and will undoubtedly continue to involve a clash over voting strategy for ...

Irish and European authorities swoop on organized crime gang

DUBLIN, Ireland - A nationwide law enforcement agency operation which spanned across Ireland this week has seriously disrupted a network ...

Martin, Varadkar and Ryan respond to Phil Hogan's decision to quit

DUBLIN, Ireland - After applying pressure on former European Union Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan to resign, Irish leaders on Thursday ...

Lawsuits already flying in U.S. over November election

As election day in the U.S. approaches, voting-rights lawsuits are heating up across the country. In two separate federal cases ...

Coronavirus breaches bring Phil Hogan undone

BRUSSELS, Belgium - EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan has quit over the controversy surrounding breaches of Covid-19 guidelines during a ...

U.S. to conserve, restore and grow hundreds of millions of trees

On Thursday, 26 companies, cities and organizations across the United States announced they will help combat extreme heat and wildfires ...

Business

Regeneron to boost Irish workforce by 40%

CO LIMERICK, Ireland - An American biotechnology and pharmaceuticals company headquartered in Terrytown, New York in the United States is ...

Sharemarkets mixed in Asian trading, greenback sinks

SYDNEY, Australia - Shares have traded mixed in Asia on Friday. The slump in the U.S. dollar meantime resumed with ...

$117m contract awarded to upgrade U.S. Army communications facilities

MARYLAND, U.S.A. - The U.S. Army is to spend nearly $117 million for the operation, maintenance and defense of communications ...

U.S. stocks mixed, industrials advance, tech sector takes a breather

NEW YORK, Aug. 27 (Xinhua/Big News Network) -- Wall Street's major averages closed mixed on Thursday as investors pored through ...

China's R&D spend now running at more than two trillion yuan a year

Zhang Chaoyang, a doctoral candidate of the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China (UESTC), uses an infrared thermal ...

Israeli airline EL AL records nearly quarter-billion dollar loss

JERUSALEM, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- Israel's leading airline El Al reported on Wednesday a loss of $244 million for the ...

