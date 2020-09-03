Thu, 03 Sep 2020

International

WikiLeaks founder who exposed atrocities of Iraq War to front court

On September 7, 2020, Julian Assange will leave his cell in Belmarsh Prison in London and attend a hearing that ...

Nine weeks to election day in U.S. as Trump closes gap on Biden

WASHINGTON, DC - Nine weeks from Election Day in the United States, former Vice President Joe Biden is holding on ...

U.S. expects China to double nuclear warhead stockpile in next decade

WASHINGTON - A new Pentagon report predicts that China will "at least double" the size of its nuclear warhead stockpile ...

Florida's new sophisticated technology to process recasts, recounts

In November 2018, Florida faced its biggest recount nightmare since the 2000 presidential election. There were three statewide races to ...

China calls on U.S. to abide by one-China principle

BEIJING, China, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- A foreign ministry spokesperson on Tuesday urged the United States to abide by the ...

UK dog wounded in military action fitted with prosthetics

LONDON, UK - During a dangerous operation last year, three-year-old Belgian Shepherd Malinois Kuno and his handler were deployed in ...

Business

U.S., global stocks in huge rally, Nasdaq tops 12,000 for first time

NEW YORK, New York, Sept. 2 (Xinhua/Big News Network) -- U.S. equities finished noticeably higher on Wednesday, with the Dow ...

New PLK handgun from Kalashnikov to be initially retailed in Europe

MOSCOW, Russia - The new weapon will take over the reins from the Makarov pistol, currently used by the Russian ...

Indo-Japanese auto collaboration augers well for Toyota in India

The first quarter of the 2020-21 fiscal year proved to be detrimental for Indian businesses across different sectors, thanks to ...

European Union unemployment continues to worsen

BRUSSELS, Sept. 1 (Xinhua) -- The unemployment rate in the 19-member euro area continued to rise in July, a month ...

Philippine Coconut Authority launches 18-year roadmap

SURIGAO CITY, Surigao del Norte, Sept. 1 -- The Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) launched on August 28 the 18-year PCA ...

Irish pubs, bars and nightclubs get financial boost from government

DUBLIN, Ireland - Ireland is to provide a further €16m support package to help proprietors of pubs, bars and nightclubs, ...

