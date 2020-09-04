Fri, 04 Sep 2020

Growing racial isolation of Black students caused by charter schools

The charter school industry has done much during the COVID-19 pandemic to add to systemic inequities that afflict Black communities ...

France launches economic stimulus package to create 160,000 new jobs

PARIS, France - Facing resurgent virus infections, France's government unveiled details Thursday of a €100 billion ($118 billion) recovery plan ...

U.S. shuns Covid-19 vaccine global strategy

WASHINGTON, DC, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- The United States will not join global efforts with the World Health Organization (WHO) ...

WikiLeaks founder who exposed atrocities of Iraq War to front court

On September 7, 2020, Julian Assange will leave his cell in Belmarsh Prison in London and attend a hearing that ...

Nine weeks to election day in U.S. as Trump closes gap on Biden

WASHINGTON, DC - Nine weeks from Election Day in the United States, former Vice President Joe Biden is holding on ...

U.S. expects China to double nuclear warhead stockpile in next decade

WASHINGTON - A new Pentagon report predicts that China will "at least double" the size of its nuclear warhead stockpile ...

Techs stocks in U.S. reel, Nasdaq drops nearly 600 points

NEW YORK, New York, Sept. 3 (Xinhua/Big News Network) -- U.S. stocks plunged on Thursday, as a steep sell-off in ...

Regional areas of Canada hard hit by Air Canada downsizing

Like the global aviation industry, Air Canada has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and was forced to

Japanese and Australian share markets stronger Thursday

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were heading in all directions on Thursday.Japan's Nikkei 225 did best, rising 218.38 points ...

Increased productivity just one factor in people working at home

One of the most striking responses to the COVID-19 pandemic has been the sudden, shift of around half the workforce ...

New PLK handgun from Kalashnikov to be initially retailed in Europe

MOSCOW, Russia - The new weapon will take over the reins from the Makarov pistol, currently used by the Russian ...

Indo-Japanese auto collaboration augers well for Toyota in India

The first quarter of the 2020-21 fiscal year proved to be detrimental for Indian businesses across different sectors, thanks to ...

