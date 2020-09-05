Sat, 05 Sep 2020

U.S. officials fear social gatherings over Labor weekend

HARTFORD, Connecticut - Americans headed into Labor Day weekend - the unofficial end to the Lost Summer of 2020 - ...

Muslim academics ponder commonalities between Islam and Marxism

On the 11th of November 2019, the Israel Defense Forces scheduled a recruitment drive at York University, Canada, which was ...

Poisoning of Alexei Navalny draws fire from OPCW

The now-confirmed poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, one of a number of prominent poisonings of prominent critics of ...

U.S. imposes sanctions on International court prosecutor

Fatou Bensouda (front), chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), briefs the Security Council on the situation in Libya ...

Growing racial isolation of Black students caused by charter schools

The charter school industry has done much during the COVID-19 pandemic to add to systemic inequities that afflict Black communities ...

France launches economic stimulus package to create 160,000 new jobs

PARIS, France - Facing resurgent virus infections, France's government unveiled details Thursday of a €100 billion ($118 billion) recovery plan ...

Technology shares again wear brunt of Wall Street sell-off

NEW YORK, New York, Sept. 4 (Xinhua/Big News Network) -- U.S. stocks finished lower on Friday after choppy trading as ...

First ever Sonet in world is rolled oiut in India

Unveiled earlier last month, Kia Sonet is scheduled for launch on 18th September. Today, marks the start of production of ...

Moderate losses seen on Asian stock markets Friday

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were lower on Friday, but the panic-selling seen on Wall Street overnight was ...

Tax relief for Irish people to encourage spending at restaurants, pubs

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish government has launched a program to encourage Irish people to use hospitality venues, such as ...

Regional areas of Canada hard hit by Air Canada downsizing

Like the global aviation industry, Air Canada has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and was forced to

Japanese and Australian share markets stronger Thursday

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were heading in all directions on Thursday.Japan's Nikkei 225 did best, rising 218.38 points ...

Thelma