PYONGYANG -- Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, convened a meeting on Saturday to organize a recovery campaign in the country's typhoon-affected regions, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Sunday.

The KCNA said more than 1,000 dwelling houses were destroyed along the coastline areas of North and South Hamgyong Provinces and "not a few public buildings and farmlands were inundated" because of Typhoon Maysak. (DPRK-Kim-Typhoon)

- - - -

MEXICO CITY -- Tropical Storm Julio formed Saturday in the Pacific off Mexico's southwestern coast near the state of Guerrero, the National Water Commission reported.

The agency said in a release that, as of Saturday afternoon, the center of Julio was about 215 km south of the coastal resort of Zihuatanejo, Guerrero, an area that is still reeling from the damage caused by Tropical Storm Hernan, which swept through the region last week. (Mexico-Tropical Storm)

- - - -

BAMAKO -- Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, the Malian president ousted by a military coup in August, left Saturday evening for Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), to seek medical treatment, a local security source confirmed to Xinhua.

On condition of anonymity, the officer said Keita departed Bamako on a chartered flight sent by the UAE, and that he would probably receive treatment for 10-15 days in Abu Dhabi. (Mali-Keita-UAE)

- - - -

SAO PAULO -- With 682 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, Brazil's death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 126,203, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a total of 4,123,000 COVID-19 cases have so far been reported nationwide, up by 30,168 from a day earlier. (Brazil-COVID-19)