Sun, 06 Sep 2020

International

Wearables shipments of Huawei record highest annual growth

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- The global wearables market saw Chinese brands increase their presence in the second quarter (Q2) ...

Trump under pressure after reports he slagged U.S. soldiers

U.S. President Donald Trump is facing a backlash over reports he mocked American soldiers killed in action as "losers" and ...

Pentagon assessment of China's military aspirations slammed

BEIJING, China, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- Over the past 20 years, the Pentagon's annual report on China's military development has ...

U.S. officials fear social gatherings over Labor weekend

HARTFORD, Connecticut - Americans headed into Labor Day weekend - the unofficial end to the Lost Summer of 2020 - ...

Muslim academics ponder commonalities between Islam and Marxism

On the 11th of November 2019, the Israel Defense Forces scheduled a recruitment drive at York University, Canada, which was ...

Poisoning of Alexei Navalny draws fire from OPCW

The now-confirmed poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, one of a number of prominent poisonings of prominent critics of ...

Business

Technology shares again wear brunt of Wall Street sell-off

NEW YORK, New York, Sept. 4 (Xinhua/Big News Network) -- U.S. stocks finished lower on Friday after choppy trading as ...

First ever Sonet in world is rolled oiut in India

Unveiled earlier last month, Kia Sonet is scheduled for launch on 18th September. Today, marks the start of production of ...

Moderate losses seen on Asian stock markets Friday

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were lower on Friday, but the panic-selling seen on Wall Street overnight was ...

Tax relief for Irish people to encourage spending at restaurants, pubs

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish government has launched a program to encourage Irish people to use hospitality venues, such as ...

Regional areas of Canada hard hit by Air Canada downsizing

Like the global aviation industry, Air Canada has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and was forced to

Japanese and Australian share markets stronger Thursday

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were heading in all directions on Thursday.Japan's Nikkei 225 did best, rising 218.38 points ...

Movie Review

