Mon, 07 Sep 2020

Man goes on stabbing spree in Birmingham City, UK

BIRMINGHAM, UK (BBC News): A knifeman who killed one man and wounded 7 other people in a two-hour stabbing rampage ...

South Sudan, Nigeria and Yemen on brink of famines

NEW DELHI, India - India's Health Ministry reported Sunday that it had recorded 90,632 new COVID-19 infections in the previous ...

Wearables shipments of Huawei record highest annual growth

BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- The global wearables market saw Chinese brands increase their presence in the second quarter (Q2) ...

Trump under pressure after reports he slagged U.S. soldiers

U.S. President Donald Trump is facing a backlash over reports he mocked American soldiers killed in action as "losers" and ...

Pentagon assessment of China's military aspirations slammed

BEIJING, China, Sept. 5 (Xinhua) -- Over the past 20 years, the Pentagon's annual report on China's military development has ...

U.S. officials fear social gatherings over Labor weekend

HARTFORD, Connecticut - Americans headed into Labor Day weekend - the unofficial end to the Lost Summer of 2020 - ...

Billions of dollars being awarded daily for U.S. military supplies

WASHINGTON, DC - More than $2 billion worth of contracts for supplies to the U.S. military were announced on Friday. ...

First ever Sonet in world is rolled oiut in India

Unveiled earlier last month, Kia Sonet is scheduled for launch on 18th September. Today, marks the start of production of ...

Tax relief for Irish people to encourage spending at restaurants, pubs

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish government has launched a program to encourage Irish people to use hospitality venues, such as ...

Regional areas of Canada hard hit by Air Canada downsizing

Like the global aviation industry, Air Canada has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and was forced to

English county cricket match abandoned after positive virus test

An English county cricket match between Gloucestershire and Northamptonshire was abandoned on Sunday after a non-playing member of Northamptonshire's squad ...

