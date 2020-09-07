Japan ordered 1.8 million people to evacuate as a powerful typhoon bashed the southern part of the country Sunday.

Typhoon Haishen brought strong winds and rain to remote southern islands of Japan Sunday and appeared to be weakening slightly as it approached the island of Kyushu, but authorities still warned the storm could bring record levels of rainfall and result in landslides.

Cattle Ship with Crew of 43 Sinks Off Japan Search on for missing from Philippines, New Zealand and Australia after one rescued during typhoon

Tens of thousands of homes have already lost power, Reuters reported.

"This typhoon is headed toward and may potentially make landfall in Kyushu, bringing record rains, winds, waves and high tides," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said at a meeting with cabinet ministers earlier in the day.

"I am asking that people exercise the utmost caution."

The typhoon could move onward to the Korean peninsula, Japan's meteorological agency said Sunday. The news comes as North Korea still grapples with the effects of Typhoon Maysak last week.