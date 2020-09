BEIJING, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday he attaches great importance to the development of relations between China and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and stands ready to work with Kim Jong Un, top leader of the DPRK, to push forward bilateral traditional friendly and cooperative relations to continuously achieve new results.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks in a congratulatory message sent to Kim, chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK, over the DPRK's 72nd founding anniversary.

In his congratulatory message, Xi pointed out that on this occasion, on behalf of the CPC, the Chinese government and the Chinese people, he would like to extend warm congratulations and best wishes to Kim and the WPK as well as the government and the people of the DPRK.

Since the founding of the DPRK 72 years ago, Xi noted, all socialist undertakings have developed vigorously under the leadership of the WPK.

In recent years, Kim has guided the WPK and people of the DPRK to implement the new strategic line, concentrate on economic development and actively promote foreign exchanges and cooperation, which have achieved important results, Xi said. As a friendly neighbor, China is sincerely pleased with this, Xi stressed.