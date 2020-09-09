Wed, 09 Sep 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
70
Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
30 Rohingya refugees perish at sea as countries refuse to take them in

At least thirty Rohingya refugees are believed to have died while being stranded in the Andaman sea for more than ...

War in Iraq resulted in 9.2 million people being displaced

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island - The U.S. war against global terrorism has displaced as many as 59 million people since 2001, ...

Trump wants apology from Biden over vaccine remarks

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday unleashed another extended verbal attack on his opponent in the November ...

Official receives threats after Djokovic sensationally disqualified

NEW YORK, New York - The U.S. Open line judge who was hit by an errant ball that led to ...

Pompeo says Trump will hold China accountable over coronavirus

WASHINGTON, DC - The United States is double-downing on blaming China for the coronavirus outbreak which has caused social and ...

Iranian Public Culture Council condemns Charlie Hebdo magazine

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - The Iranian Public Culture Council, affiliated with the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, condemned the French ...

Business

Section
Australian shares slide more than 2%, as Asia succumbs to Wall Street

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in the Asian region joined the global rout on Wednesday with losses being recorded across ...

Freight by rail to and from Europe and China rises 66% in August

BEIJING, China Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- The number of China-Europe freight trains hit a record high of 1,247 in August, ...

U.S. stocks close sharply lower, dollar makes comeback

NEW YORK, New York - Sept. 8 (Xinhua/Big News Network) -- U.S. stocks plunged on Tuesday as investors continued to ...

Firm in Bosnia builds first futuristic looking Cybertruck

Electric Vehicles (EVs) pioneer Tesla revealed its ambitious Cybertruck prototype last year and made everybody sit up and take notice. ...

Many Irish industries hit in second quarter GDP figures

DUBLIN, Ireland Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- Ireland's gross domestic product (GDP) amounted to 82.3 billion euros (about $97.2 billion ) ...

Irish pubs suffering longest lockdowns in Europe

CO GALWAY, Ireland - In the pubs of Dunmore in the west of Ireland, the Guinness glasses gather dust and ...

Movie Review

The World's Most Beautiful Swindlers (Les plus belles escroqueries du monde)
World's Most Beautiful Swindlers