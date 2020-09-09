File photo shows Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Chinese president, shaking hands with Kim Jong Un, chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), in Pyongyang, DPRK, June 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

BEIJING, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday he attaches great importance to the development of relations between China and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and stands ready to work with Kim Jong Un, top leader of the DPRK, to push forward bilateral traditional friendly and cooperative relations to continuously achieve new results.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in a congratulatory message sent to Kim, chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea and chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK, over the DPRK's 72nd founding anniversary. ■