People dance during a parade to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) in Pyongyang, DPRK, on Sept. 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)

BEIJING, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday he attaches great importance to the development of relations between China and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and stands ready to work with Kim Jong Un, top leader of the DPRK, to push forward bilateral traditional friendly and cooperative relations to continuously achieve new results.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks in a congratulatory message sent to Kim, chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK, over the DPRK's 72nd founding anniversary.

In his congratulatory message, Xi pointed out that on this occasion, on behalf of the CPC, the Chinese government and the Chinese people, he would like to extend warm congratulations and best wishes to Kim and the WPK as well as the government and the people of the DPRK.

File photo shows Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Chinese president, shaking hands with Kim Jong Un, chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), in Pyongyang, DPRK, June 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

Since the founding of the DPRK 72 years ago, Xi noted, all socialist undertakings have developed vigorously under the leadership of the WPK.

In recent years, Kim has guided the WPK and people of the DPRK to implement the new strategic line, concentrate on economic development and actively promote foreign exchanges and cooperation, which have achieved important results, Xi said. As a friendly neighbor, China is sincerely pleased with this, Xi stressed.

The China-DPRK traditional friendship is a valuable asset shared by the two parties, two countries and two peoples, Xi said.

People welcome General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Sunan International Airport in Pyongyang, capital of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), June 20, 2019. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

Recalling his multiple meetings with Kim, Xi said they have reached a series of important consensus, ushering relations between the two parties and two countries into a new historical era.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Xi said, the two nations have been supporting and helping each other, further deepening the China-DPRK friendship.

Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of bilateral relations and stands ready to work with Kim to push forward bilateral traditional friendly and cooperative relations to continuously achieve new results, better serve the two countries and peoples, and promote regional peace, stability and prosperity.

He also wished the DPRK prosperity, and its people happiness and good health.

A soldier attends the parade to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) in Pyongyang, DPRK, on Sept. 9, 2018. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

In a verbal message sent to Kim in May, Xi said he highly values the development of China-DPRK relations and stands ready to work with Kim to guide relevant departments of the two parties and countries to effectively implement the important consensuses between the two sides, strengthen strategic communication, and deepen exchanges and cooperation.

In so doing, the two neighbors can promote the continuous development of China-DPRK relations in the new era, bring more benefits to both countries and their people, and make positive contributions to regional peace, stability, development and prosperity, said the Chinese president. ■