PYONGYANG, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), inspected recently the reconstruction site of flood-hit area in North Hwanghae Province, the official Korean Central News Agency reported Saturday.

During the inspection at the Unpha County of North Hwanghae, Kim expressed his satisfaction over the reconstruction progress and the work plan by the DPRK troops.

Kim said such a village that has taken its shape back within some 30 days "is a miracle which can be created by only the service personnel of the Korean People's Army."

He stressed that this year he mobilized a lot of units of the army to recover from flood and typhoon damage, and the army should regard the recovering as a political work for maintaining the "blood ties" between the party and the people, the report added.

The DPRK has witnessed the worst summer of rains in some parts of the country in decades, and suffered huge losses with thousands of houses damaged and a large part of farmland flooded by three powerful typhoons since late August.