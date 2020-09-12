Sat, 12 Sep 2020

News RELEASES

United States marks nineteenth anniversary of 9/11 attacks

Flags were flying at half mast across America on Friday as the nation marked the 19th anniversary of the of ...

ASEAN foreign ministers warned off doing business with China by U.S.

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday urged Southeast Asian countries to reconsider business deals with ...

Mercenaries slowly replacing military forces in Mozambique

Three years ago, on October 5, 2017, fighters with the Al Sunnah wa Jama'ah (ASWJ) entered the town of Mocmboa ...

If breeding works for dogs, why not for humans you may ask

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been known to have an interest in eugenics, but despite the persistence of support ...

Esper: Artificial intelligence to transform battlefields

Artificial intelligence has the potential to change the battlefield, and the country that's first to field it will have enormous ...

Trump administration on defensive followjg Bob Woodward revelations

WASHINGTON, DC - The White House has pushed back on claims President Donald Trump withheld vital information relating to the ...

Wall Street ends week mixed, Dow gains 131 points

NEW YORK, New York, Sept. 11 (Xinhua/Big News Network) -- U.S. stocks closed mixed on Friday after choppy trading, as ...

Traffic at Ireland's major airports in Dublin, Cork and Shannon falls

DUBLIN, Ireland - Nearly 40,000 passengers transited through Ireland's three main airports last month.The 39,691 passenger movements through Dublin, Cork ...

Stocks in Asia edge up, Australian market however drifts lower

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Investors and traders in Asia ignored the volatility and recent sharp losess on Wall Streety, by ...

Virgin Australia shutters low-cost carrier Tigerair

SYDNEY, Australia - Tigerair is to close down its operations in Australia as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to rock the ...

Irish businesses advised to crank up readiness for UK exit from Europe

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish government has released its Brexit Readiness Action Plan. This call to action outlines a broad ...

Asia Pacific contributing nearly 34% to global GDP

MANILA, Philippines, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- The Asia and Pacific region has become the biggest contributor to global gross domestic ...

Gerald's Game