Tue, 15 Sep 2020

News RELEASES

International

Iran to face off against United States at International Court at Hague

TEHRAN, Iran (Tasnim) - The United States and Iran will face off at the UN's top court on Monday in ...

Israel locking down for second time as daily cases rise above 3,000

TEL AVIV, Israel - After a fresh outbreak of coronavirus cases in Israel, the government on Sunday (local time) announced ...

Wildfires blaze across western United States

SEATTLE, Washington - Wildfires continued to rage across large swaths of the Western U.S. on Sunday, with massive clouds of ...

Syrian children across the country return to classrooms

School children are seen wearing face masks on their first school day in Damascus, capital of Syria, on Sept. 13, ...

Trump jubilant after wrapping up second Mideast peace deal

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. President Donald Trump's telephone diplomacy has scored another major victory as he readies for the polls ...

Iranian wrestler who says he was tortured into confessing is executed

TEHRAN, Iran - Navid Afkari, an Iranian wrester convicted of murder in a case that was condemned by rights groups ...

Business

Hong Kong exports jump nearly 38% in second quarter

HONG KONG - The HKTDC Export Index has risen for the second consecutive quarter.The indicator shows that exporter sentiment is ...

Stocks in Asia climb, U.S. dollar back on the ropes

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Japan, China and Australia forged ahead on Monday in a positive start to the ...

ADB: Pandemic reinforces need for strategic partners in Asia Pacific

MANILA, Philippines - International cooperation is now needed more than ever, in the wave of the coronavirus disease Covid-19.The pandemic ...

New premium electric motorcycle being developed in Germany

Hero Electric and Hero MotoCorp are two different companies. Both are into manufacturing and selling of two wheelers in India. ...

Bank of China taking steps to maintain liquidity in banking system

BEIJING, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank pumped a net 230 billion yuan of liquidity into the country's banking ...

Where should technology companies draw the line?

In the 20th century, politicians' views of human nature shaped societies. But now, creators of new technologies increasingly drive societal ...

Movie Review

The Godfather (The Coppola Restoration)
Godfather (The Coppola Restoration) [Blu-Ray]