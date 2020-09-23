Wed, 23 Sep 2020

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani slams U.S. at UN General Assembly

NEW YORK, New York - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani used the killing of American African George Floyd under US police ...

Frantic efforts to rescue whales trapped on sandbars off Australia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Rescuers were scrambling on Tuesday, September 22 to save 270 whales stranded off the coast of the Australian ...

Earth-sized planet discovered by scientists at Massachusetts institute

CAMBRIDGE, UK - Scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), along with others, have discovered an Earth-sized "Pi Planet" ...

U.S. goes it alone on Iran sanctions, setting stage for showdown at UN

WASHINGTON, DC - The United States on Monday imposed new sanctions on individuals and entities involved in Iran's nuclear, missile ...

44,000 5G base stations now operationg in Beijing

BEIJING, China, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- The number of 5G users in Beijing has hit 5.06 million following the city's ...

More U.S. military leaders voice concern about Trump re-election

Activism in the U.S. Presidential Election by senior military personnel, retired and serving, has reached an unprecedented level. Alan Austin ...

U.S. stocks advance, Nasdaq jumps 185 points

NEW YORK, New York - Despite the official death toll from the coronavirus disease Covid-19 passing 200,000 on Tuesday, U.S. ...

Uzbekistan turns to its massive gold reserves for economic relief

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan - Uzbekistan is turning to its massive gold reserves to help fight its way out of an economic ...

Trump and Yoshihide Suga confer on Japan-U.S. security alliance

TOKYO, Japan - Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday discussed the importance of pursuing ...

Shanghai to play increasingly important role as financial center

NEW YORK, New York, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai is expected to play an increasingly important role as a financial ...

Property owners in Buffalo accused of exposing families to lead poison

BUFFALO, New York A number of companies and individuals renting homes to predominantly impoverished Black communities are being sued for ...

US stocks rebound on Fed reassurance

New York [US], September 23 (ANI/Xinhua): US stocks climbed on Tuesday on policy reassurance from a top Fed official following ...

