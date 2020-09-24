Thu, 24 Sep 2020

News RELEASES

International

Section
Life could be habitable underground on Mars, scientsts say

MASSACHUSETTS, September 23 (ANI): Recent science missions and results are bringing the search for a life closer to home, and ...

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani slams U.S. at UN General Assembly

NEW YORK, New York - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani used the killing of American African George Floyd under US police ...

Frantic efforts to rescue whales trapped on sandbars off Australia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Rescuers were scrambling on Tuesday, September 22 to save 270 whales stranded off the coast of the Australian ...

Earth-sized planet discovered by scientists at Massachusetts institute

CAMBRIDGE, UK - Scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), along with others, have discovered an Earth-sized "Pi Planet" ...

U.S. goes it alone on Iran sanctions, setting stage for showdown at UN

WASHINGTON, DC - The United States on Monday imposed new sanctions on individuals and entities involved in Iran's nuclear, missile ...

44,000 5G base stations now operationg in Beijing

BEIJING, China, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- The number of 5G users in Beijing has hit 5.06 million following the city's ...

Business

Section
'Anti-farmer' legislation in India triggers nationwide protests

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], September 23 (ANI): Several farmers and Congress workers held a 'tractor protest' at Mullanpur Dakha in Ludhiana, ...

U.S. dollar jumps in Asia, stocks mixed

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Australia took off on Wednesday, following the lead in the U.S. and Europe overnight. ...

Coprom: Long-term inflation expectations in Brazil remain anchored

BRASILIA, Brazil, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- The Central Bank of Brazil's Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) on Tuesday warned of short-term ...

Uzbekistan turns to its massive gold reserves for economic relief

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan - Uzbekistan is turning to its massive gold reserves to help fight its way out of an economic ...

Trump and Yoshihide Suga confer on Japan-U.S. security alliance

TOKYO, Japan - Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday discussed the importance of pursuing ...

Shanghai to play increasingly important role as financial center

NEW YORK, New York, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai is expected to play an increasingly important role as a financial ...

