Thu, 24 Sep 2020

One of New York's finest accused of spying for China

NEW YORK, New York - An ethnic Tibetan New York City police officer and U.S. Army reservist was unmasked this ...

Why Biden should not pick Michele Flournoy as defense secretary

If the Democrats manage to push Joe Biden over the finish line in November's election, he will find himself presiding ...

Life could be habitable underground on Mars, scientsts say

MASSACHUSETTS, September 23 (ANI): Recent science missions and results are bringing the search for a life closer to home, and ...

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani slams U.S. at UN General Assembly

NEW YORK, New York - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani used the killing of American African George Floyd under US police ...

Frantic efforts to rescue whales trapped on sandbars off Australia

PanARMENIAN.Net - Rescuers were scrambling on Tuesday, September 22 to save 270 whales stranded off the coast of the Australian ...

Earth-sized planet discovered by scientists at Massachusetts institute

CAMBRIDGE, UK - Scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), along with others, have discovered an Earth-sized "Pi Planet" ...

Asian markets follow Wall Street footprint, shares fall

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - It was all red ink in Asia on Thursday as all the major indices declined.In Tokyo, ...

China to enhance corporate governance of listed companies

An employee arranges products to be exported to Russia at a food processing company in Suifenhe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, ...

U.S. stocks shake-out, Nasdaq Composite drops more than 3%

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks closed sharply lower in the United States on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones plunging ...

'Anti-farmer' legislation in India triggers nationwide protests

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], September 23 (ANI): Several farmers and Congress workers held a 'tractor protest' at Mullanpur Dakha in Ludhiana, ...

Coprom: Long-term inflation expectations in Brazil remain anchored

BRASILIA, Brazil, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- The Central Bank of Brazil's Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) on Tuesday warned of short-term ...

Uzbekistan turns to its massive gold reserves for economic relief

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan - Uzbekistan is turning to its massive gold reserves to help fight its way out of an economic ...

