Sat, 26 Sep 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
61
Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
Major powers clash at United Nations General Assembly meeting

NEW YORK, New York - Three major world powers butted heads in a virtual showdown at the United Nations on ...

Trump running into legal hurdles over attempt to ban TikTok

WASHINGTON, DC, September 25 (ANI/Sputnik): A U.S. federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to postpone its ban on downloads ...

White House tightens screws on Havana, reimposes restrictions

WASHINGTON, DC - The United States on Wednesday announced new sanctions against Cuba, aimed at further denying sources of revenue ...

Asteroid size of a bus comes close to Earth

Scientists at the U.S. space agency NASA say a small asteroid - roughly the size of a bus - passed ...

One of New York's finest accused of spying for China

NEW YORK, New York - An ethnic Tibetan New York City police officer and U.S. Army reservist was unmasked this ...

Why Biden should not pick Michele Flournoy as defense secretary

If the Democrats manage to push Joe Biden over the finish line in November's election, he will find himself presiding ...

Business

Section
U.S. stocks push solidly higher, Dow Jones gains 359 points

NEW YORK, New York - Bargain-hunters bore into beaten down U.S. stocks on Friday pushing the major indices higher."It's dip ...

Boeing caps big week with $2.24 billion small diameter bombs contract

CHICAGO, Illinois - Boeing is to provide small diameter bombs for sale to Australia, Belgium, Israel, Japan, South Korea, the ...

Stocks in Asia steady, modest gains in Japan, Australia

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were generally stronger on Friday, at least in Japan and Australia."What we've seen ...

European Union takes steps to boost international role of euro

BRUSSELS, Belgium, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- The European Commission on Thursday unveiled plans to expand the European Union's (EU) Capital ...

UK restaurants and pubs brace for fallout from new restrictions

LONDON, UK - Britain became the latest European country to impose restrictions on socializing Wednesday following a sharp rise in ...

China to enhance corporate governance of listed companies

An employee arranges products to be exported to Russia at a food processing company in Suifenhe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, ...

Movie Review

Rambo: Last Blood