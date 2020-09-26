TRIPOLI -- At least 13 illegal immigrants died at sea off Libyan coast after a shipwreck, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Friday.

"At least 13 lives are lost at sea and three bodies retrieved after a tragic shipwreck occurred off the coast of Libya last night," IOM tweeted.

"IOM staff are now providing medical assistance to 22 survivors brought to shore by fishing vessels," it said. (Libya-IOM-Immigrants)

- - - -

UNITED NATIONS -- Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Friday that he is ready to meet with Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), without any conditions.

"As the new Prime Minister of Japan, I am ready to meet with Chairman Kim Jong Un without any conditions," Suga said in his debut at the General Debate of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly.

Suga said that Japan seeks to normalize its relationship with the DPRK in accordance with the Japan-DPRK Pyongyang Declaration. (Japan-DPRK)

- - - -

BOGOTA -- Colombia's death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 25,000 Friday as the country reported 7,494 new cases and 179 more deaths.

The total number of infections hit 798,317, with 25,103 deaths, according to the country's heath authorities. (Colombia-COVID-19)

- - - -

TRIPOLI -- The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Friday expressed concern over clashes between two armed groups in east Tripoli.

"UNSMIL is following with great concern the clashes between two armed groups in Tajoura, a civilian-populated neighborhood in Tripoli, involving heavy weapons, which resulted in damages to private properties and put civilians in harm's way," the Mission said in a statement. (UN-Libya-Clash)