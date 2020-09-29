Tue, 29 Sep 2020

International

United States considering walking away from embassy in Baghdad

BAGHDAD, Iraq - The United States is threatening to close its embassy in Baghdad amid frustrations over attacks by Shi'ite ...

Trump wants Biden to be tested for drugs prior to debate

WASHINGTON, DC, September 28 (ANI): U.S. President Donald Trump has once again suggested that he and Democratic presidential nominee Joe ...

Indian prime minister laments India's role at United Nation

New York/New Delhi [US/India], September 26 (ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for the reforms "in the responses, ...

Saturday is International Day for Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons

NEW YORK, New York - On the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons marked on Saturday, the ...

Twenty young air forces cadets on board doomed Ukraine plane

KIEV, Ukraine - Twenty-six people, mostly air force cadets have been killed in a military transport plane crash in northeastern ...

Shocking list of crimes related to recent protests revealed

WASHINGTON, DC - More than 300 demonstrators across the United States are facing charges related to the various protests that ...

Business

Fifth most visited city in world prepares for long Winter

SINGAPORE - These days, the desolate streets and shuttered businesses in popular tourist areas in Singapore like Little India and ...

Asian stocks mixed Monday, British pound edges up

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Japan and Hong Kong rose strongly on Monday, while in China and Australia stock ...

Investors in BMW corporate bonds misled by company, says SEC

WASHINGTON, DC - German automaker BMW has agreed to pay $18 million to settle claims it misled and deceived investors ...

EU greenhouse gas ambitions realistic and achievable

BRUSSELS, Belgium - Last week, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen made an ambitious proposal. By ...

China's domestic and international air cargo transport sectors recover

BEIJING, China, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- China's air cargo transport has maintained gradual recovery momentum with cargo volume in August ...

Mzansi Super League postponed due to Covid-19

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Monday announced the postponement of this year's Mzansi Super League (MSL) due to the coronavirus ...

