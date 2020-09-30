Wed, 30 Sep 2020

Rain in Statesville

International

Continued militarization of America feeding into racial tensions

The sculpture "Stand Tall, Stand Loud", conceived by the African American artist Aaron Bell, whose father once was a prominent ...

Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah is dead at age of 91

KUWAIT City, KUWAIT - Kuwait's ruling Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah has passed away on Tuesday in a hospital in ...

Trump nominees soon to dominate Supreme Court if he is re-elected

In the hours after U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died, shocked Americans speculated about whether or not Republican ...

United States considering walking away from embassy in Baghdad

BAGHDAD, Iraq - The United States is threatening to close its embassy in Baghdad amid frustrations over attacks by Shi'ite ...

Trump wants Biden to be tested for drugs prior to debate

WASHINGTON, DC, September 28 (ANI): U.S. President Donald Trump has once again suggested that he and Democratic presidential nominee Joe ...

Indian prime minister laments India's role at United Nation

New York/New Delhi [US/India], September 26 (ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for the reforms "in the responses, ...

Business

U.S. stocks dip as all eyes on presidential debate

NEW YORK, New York, Sept. 29 (Xinhua/Big News Network) -- Wall Street's major averages finished lower on Tuesday as investors ...

International freight depressed due to lack of planes in air

GENEVA, Switzerland - The International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Tuesday released data for global air freight markets in August ...

Global stocks rebound runs out of steam on Asian markets

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - The worldwide rally in stocks of the previous 24 hours came to a halt in Asia ...

Criticism mounts in China over 'bullying' of social media platform

The logo of TikTok is seen on a smartphone screen in Arlington, Virginia, the United States, Aug. 30, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu ...

Fifth most visited city in world prepares for long Winter

SINGAPORE - These days, the desolate streets and shuttered businesses in popular tourist areas in Singapore like Little India and ...

Asian stocks mixed Monday, British pound edges up

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Japan and Hong Kong rose strongly on Monday, while in China and Australia stock ...

Movie Review

Police Story (Ging chaat goo si)