NEW DELHI -- Security forces personnel killed at least two unidentified militants in Indian-controlled Kashmir in an encounter on Saturday, confirmed the local police.

The encounter between the militants and the local police and security forces began late Friday night in the Chingam area of Kulgam district. (India-Militants-Death)

- - - -

MEXICO CITY -- At least six people died and two were injured on Friday after an explosion and a resulting fire occurred at a farm following a shootout in the municipality of Tonala in Jalisco, Mexico, the local prosecutor's office reported.

Authorities believe the incident may have been caused by "land trafficking" of a piece of property belonging to a local ejido, or communal agricultural land, Jalisco Attorney General Gerardo Octavio Solis said at a press conference. (Mexico-Shooting)

- - - -

BEIJING -- General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Xi Jinping on Saturday sent a congratulatory message to Kim Jong Un, chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), on the 75th founding anniversary of the WPK.

In his message, Xi said that on behalf of the CPC Central Committee and in his own name, he extends warm congratulations and best wishes to Kim, and through Kim to the WPK Central Committee, all WPK members as well as the people of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK). (China-DPRK-Founding Anniversary of WPK-1ST LD)

- - - -

MOSCOW, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed on a ceasefire in the Nagorno-Karabakh region starting Saturday noon, following lengthy negotiations in Moscow on Friday night.

The deal was announced in a joint statement by Armenian, Azerbaijani and Russian foreign ministers, published by the Russian Foreign Ministry early Saturday morning. (Russia-Nagorno Karabakh-1ST LD)