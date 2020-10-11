BOGOTA -- A Colombian judge ordered on Saturday the release of former Colombian senator and former president Alvaro Uribe who had spent more than two months under house arrest.

However, Uribe is still under investigation for alleged bribery and procedural fraud, crimes for which one of his lawyers remains in detention. (Colombia-Uribe-Freedom)

- - - -

LISBON -- The prime ministers of Portugal and Spain agreed on a common strategy for transboundary development during their meeting in the northern Portuguese city of Guarda on Saturday.

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa said in a press conference after their meeting that the strategy is presented as a set of measures and investments to "make life easier for people living on both sides of the border." (Portugal-Spain-Summit)

- - - -

ALGIERS -- Five people were killed and 16 others injured in a gas explosion on Saturday in northwestern Algeria, the official APS news agency reported.

The explosion took place on Saturday afternoon in the city of El Bayadh, 550 km west of capital Algiers, APS quoted a statement of Interior Ministry as saying. (Algeria-Explosion)

- - - -

WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump made his first public appearance at the White House on Saturday since he returned from hospitalization for COVID-19.

"I am feeling great," Trump told hundreds of supporters from the Truman Balcony, which overlooks the South Lawn.

He went on speaking for about 18 minutes, attacking Democrats while stressing "law and order," a central theme of his reelection campaign. (US-Trump-Appearance)

- - - -

LONDON -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron on Satuday had a telephone conversation on Brexit as British and European Union (EU) negotiators engage in the eleventh-hour trade deal meetings.

Johnson said that his country is committed to reaching a post-Brexit agreement with the EU, but also emphasized that progress must be made in the coming days to bridge the significant gaps between the two sides. (UK-PM-Brexit)

- - - -

PYONGYANG -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea staged a military parade here on Saturday to celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), the official Korean Central News Agency reported.

According to the report, Kim Jong Un, chairman of the WPK, attended the event held at the Kim Il Sung Square and delivered a speech. (DPRK-WPK)

- - - -

YEREVAN/BAKU -- The situation in Stepanakert, the major city of the mountainous Nagorno-Karabakh region, has turned relatively calm amid a ceasefire agreed by Armenia and Azerbaijan taking effect at 12:00 local time (0800 GMT) on Saturday, following lengthy negotiations in Moscow on Friday night.

The situation in Stepanakert is calm at the moment, local media outlet Armenpress cited a region official as saying after the ceasefire took effect from noon. (Nagorno-Karabakh-Ceasefire)