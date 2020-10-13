Tue, 13 Oct 2020

International

If election was held in Israel Trump would win overwhelmingly

TEL AVIV, Israel - While U.S. President Donald Trump is trailing in the opinion polls in the United States, less ...

Hundreds of houses flooded in Indonesian West Java province

JAKARTA, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- Flash floods submerged more than 900 houses in 12 villages in Garut district of West ...

Many ex-rebels signing on to Philippines de-radicalization program

SAN JOSE, Antique, Philippines, Oct. 12 (PIA) - - Former rebels in the Philippines continue to disavow violence and as ...

600 researchers from twenty countries return from North Pole

The largest and most ambitious Polar research expedition in history returned to Germany from the Arctic on Monday with stark ...

U.S. government and industry initiative already manufacturing vaccines

WASHINGTON, DC - What has been described as 'unprecedented progress' has been made recently by U.S. joint government agencies to ...

Thousands of minks are dead after contracting Covid-19 in Utah

LOS ANGELES, California, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 10,000 minks have died in the past two weeks at nine fur ...

Business

Typhoon Nangka shuts down trading on Hong Kong stock market

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Trading on stocks in Asia on Tuesday was disrupted by the abrupt closure of the Hong ...

Exports from China rise 10.2 percent in 3rd quarter

An oceangoing freighter loads containers at a container terminal of Port of Lianyungang in Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province, ...

Tec stocks underpin gains on Wall Street, dollar slides

NEW YORK, New York, Oct. 12 (Xinhua/Big News Network) -- U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday, bolstered by strong gains ...

Attacking Chinese economy hardly bearing fruit for U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump-supported by most of the U.S. establishment-deepened the U.S. government's assault on the Chinese economy. The "trade ...

Countries press technology giants on end-to-end encryption policies

LONDON, UK - Seven countries, whose populations represent a fifth of Facebook's users across the world, on Sunday published an ...

Big jump in new cars registered last month, Irish CSO reports

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Friday published Vehicle Licensing figures for September 2020. These figures ...

