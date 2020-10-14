Wed, 14 Oct 2020

Fauci pushback on Trump ad escalates tensions between pair

WASHINGTON, DC - Tensions between Anthony Fauci and U.S. President Donald Trump are increasing after the country's top infectious diseases ...

Chinese lawmakers may drop age for conviction of minors from 14 to 12

BEIJING, China, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers are mulling over lowering the minimum age at which a minor can ...

If election was held in Israel Trump would win overwhelmingly

TEL AVIV, Israel - While U.S. President Donald Trump is trailing in the opinion polls in the United States, less ...

Hundreds of houses flooded in Indonesian West Java province

JAKARTA, Oct. 12 (Xinhua) -- Flash floods submerged more than 900 houses in 12 villages in Garut district of West ...

Many ex-rebels signing on to Philippines de-radicalization program

SAN JOSE, Antique, Philippines, Oct. 12 (PIA) - - Former rebels in the Philippines continue to disavow violence and as ...

600 researchers from twenty countries return from North Pole

The largest and most ambitious Polar research expedition in history returned to Germany from the Arctic on Monday with stark ...

Modest losses on Wall Street, Dow Jones drops 158 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stock markets fell on Tuesday while the U.S. dollar rebounded.The dollar index, which measures ...

September automotive sales in China jump 12.8%

Photo taken on Sept. 29, 2020 shows a new energy vehicle of HiPhi at the 2020 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition ...

Typhoon Nangka shuts down trading on Hong Kong stock market

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Trading on stocks in Asia on Tuesday was disrupted by the abrupt closure of the Hong ...

Exports from China rise 10.2 percent in 3rd quarter

An oceangoing freighter loads containers at a container terminal of Port of Lianyungang in Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province, ...

Attacking Chinese economy hardly bearing fruit for U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump-supported by most of the U.S. establishment-deepened the U.S. government's assault on the Chinese economy. The "trade ...

Countries press technology giants on end-to-end encryption policies

LONDON, UK - Seven countries, whose populations represent a fifth of Facebook's users across the world, on Sunday published an ...

