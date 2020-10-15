Thu, 15 Oct 2020

News RELEASES

International

Section
Trump's son Barron contracted virus, but has now tested negative

Video screenshot: Undated file video shows U.S. President Donald Trump's youngest son Barron Trump walking with his mother Melania Trump. ...

Trump could face bipartisan commission to assess his fitness to serve

Should the 25th Amendment be invoked to remove Donald Trump from office? In a press conference on October 9, House ...

Coronavirus could become constant feature of our lives

The COVID-19 coronavirus is not your average virus. During the pandemic, it has become increasingly clear that averages do not ...

Fauci pushback on Trump ad escalates tensions between pair

WASHINGTON, DC - Tensions between Anthony Fauci and U.S. President Donald Trump are increasing after the country's top infectious diseases ...

Chinese lawmakers may drop age for conviction of minors from 14 to 12

BEIJING, China, Oct. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers are mulling over lowering the minimum age at which a minor can ...

If election was held in Israel Trump would win overwhelmingly

TEL AVIV, Israel - While U.S. President Donald Trump is trailing in the opinion polls in the United States, less ...

Business

Section
Stocks in Asia mostly easier, Hong Kong leads way

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia closed mostly lower on Thursday, although the Australian stock market made modest gains.The ...

Travel and hospitality sectors in Ireland get government injection

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish government on Wednesday has announced a more than one million euro injection into the pandemic-depressed ...

Stocks in U.S. under pressure Wednesday as stimulus talks stall

NEW YORK, New York, (Xinhua/Big News Network) -- Wall Street's major averages finished lower on Wednesday as investors grew concerned ...

Ireland to invest billions in shoring up housing and local government

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish government has launched a multi-billion euro budget package to underpin housing, tackle homelessness, and develop ...

Urgent call for governments to protect airline industry

MONTREAL, Canada, GENEVA, Switzerland, October 14 (ANI): Airports Council International (ACI) World and International Air Transport Association (IATA) have reinforced ...

September automotive sales in China jump 12.8%

Photo taken on Sept. 29, 2020 shows a new energy vehicle of HiPhi at the 2020 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition ...

Movie Review

