PYONGYANG, Oct. 15 (Xinhua) -- Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), continued his inspection of reconstruction sites in the country's South Hamgyong Province, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Thursday.

Kim visited the eastern part of the province including Sinpho City and Hongwon County which were hard hit by typhoons and floods in the summer.

Kim said that although the projects there were large and conditions were unfavorable, successes had been achieved thanks to the efforts devoted to the construction and service personnel involved.

Kim stressed the enhancement of construction supervision during his inspection.

This summer witnessed several severe floods and powerful typhoons across the country, causing great damage to local people and their properties.