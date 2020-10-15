MANILA -- Personal remittances from overseas Filipinos in August 2020 declined year-on-year by 4.2 percent to 2.756 billion U.S. dollars from 2.875 billion U.S. dollars recorded in August 2019, the Philippine central bank said on Thursday.

"This brings the cumulative remittances for the first eight months of the year to 21.414 billion U.S. dollars, a slight decrease of 2.6 percent from the 21.995 billion U.S. dollars recorded in the comparable period in 2019," the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) said in a statement. (Philippines-Economy)

- - - -

PYONGYANG -- Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), continued his inspection of reconstruction sites in the country's South Hamgyong Province, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Thursday.

Kim visited the eastern part of the province including Sinpho City and Hongwon County which were hard hit by typhoons and floods in the summer. (DPRK-Reconstruction Inspection)

- - - -

SINGAPORE -- Singapore's dengue death toll in 2020 has reached 28 as of Oct. 12, local media reported on Thursday quoting the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The number of dengue deaths exceeded the previous high 15 years ago and is equal to the number of Singapore's COVID-19 deaths, the Straits Times reported. (Singapore-Dengue)

- - - -

SEOUL -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in's approval rating rose 0.6 percentage points from a week earlier to 45.4 percent this week, a weekly poll showed Thursday.

Support for Moon gained ground for two straight weeks, according to the Realmeter survey. (S.Korea-President-Approval Rating)

- - - -

TOKYO -- Tokyo stocks extended losses Thursday morning, as an ongoing stalemate between U.S. Congress and the White House over a stimulus package to help counteract some of the the negative economic effects of the novel coronavirus, rattled the market.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average dropped 109.10 points, or 0.46 percent, from Wednesday to 23,517.63. (Japan-Stocks-Morning)