Sat, 17 Oct 2020

Mystery surrounds huge holes being discovered in remote Siberia

Scientists say the craters appear randomly and it's hard to predict the location of the next 'explosion'.When a giant cavity ...

Australian tourism industry boosted by influx of New Zealand visitors

CANBERRA, Australia, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- International travelers will enter Australia for the first time since March after the nation's ...

U.S. operation to eradicate IS launched by Obama in 2014

One common claim by President Donald Trump's reelection campaign has been that his administration beat IS, or what's formally known ...

U.S. stokes up tensions with China by sending destroyer through strait

A U.S. warship sailed through the Taiwan Strait in what the American military described as a "routine" passage Wednesday, but ...

Former Australian Prime Minister's anti-Murdoch petition gathers pace

Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd's petition calling for a royal commission into Australia's Murdoch media concentration and its effects ...

Trump's son Barron contracted virus, but has now tested negative

Video screenshot: Undated file video shows U.S. President Donald Trump's youngest son Barron Trump walking with his mother Melania Trump. ...

Dow Jones and Standard and Poors 500 rise, Nasdaq slips Friday

NEW YORK, Oct. 16 (Xinhua/Big News Network) -- U.S. stocks closed mixed on Friday as investors pored through the nation's ...

Irish government commits to travel industry after airport closures

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish government is concerned at the decision by Ryanair to close its bases at Cork and ...

Surging Covid-19 in Europe bugs Asian markets

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks were mixed in Asia on Friday however movements in either direction were limited.The main interest ...

Immigration experts slam Trump move to curb temporary foreign workers

WASHINGTON, DC - The Trump administration's move to curb temporary foreign workers in the United States weeks before the Nov. ...

Travel and hospitality sectors in Ireland get government injection

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish government on Wednesday has announced a more than one million euro injection into the pandemic-depressed ...

Ireland to invest billions in shoring up housing and local government

DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish government has launched a multi-billion euro budget package to underpin housing, tackle homelessness, and develop ...

Movie Review

The Exterminating Angel (El ngel exterminador)
Exterminating Angel