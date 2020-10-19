Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Twelve migrants have drowned and others are missing after being thrown off a boat by smugglers off the coast of ...
FORT MYERS, Florida - On Friday, President Donald Trump campaigned in Fort Myers, Florida, a state with one of the ...
WASHINGTON, DC - As part of the Operation Warp Speed effort - a partnership between the U.S. Defense Department and ...
WASHINGTON, DC - The U.S. government has set the dates of two more executions this year which also includes that ...
Donald Trump's inflammatory rhetoric appears to be informing extremism in Australia and right-wing media is helping, writes James Cutler.DURING THE ...
PARIS, France - French police have shot dead a man who decapitated a middle school teacher in the street in ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stock markets in Asia were mostly stronger Monday.China's Shanghai Composite however was modestly in the red ...
ISTANBUL, Turkey, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Saturday that Turkey has found more gas ...
DUBLIN, Ireland, Oct. 16 (Xinhua) -- Ireland is set for another year of record-high goods exports in 2020 due to ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - Advance payments under the 2020 Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) (including Greening) have commenced. "I am happy to ...
DUBLIN, Ireland - The Irish government is concerned at the decision by Ryanair to close its bases at Cork and ...
China's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic continued in the third quarter and showed signs of broadening in September as consumer ...