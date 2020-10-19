Pyongyang [South Korea], October 19 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 76 more cases of the COVID-19 as of midnight on Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 25,275.

The daily caseload stayed below 100 for the fourth straight day, but the double-digit expansion continued owing to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 11 were Seoul residents and 15 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Twenty-six were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 3,533.No more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 444. The total fatality rate stood at 1.76 per cent.

A total of 56 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 23,368. The total recovery rate was 92.45 per cent.

Since January 3, the country has tested more than 2.47 million people, among whom 2,437,188 tested negative for the virus and 16,763 are being checked. (ANI/Xinhua)