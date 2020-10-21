Wed, 21 Oct 2020

Israelis outraged at treatment of critically ill Palestinian official

JERUSALEM - Chief Palestinian negotiation Saeb Erakat is critically ill in an Israeli hospital.The official was rushed to Hadassah Medical ...

Polls point to Biden victory but Trump confident of reelection

WASHINGTON, DC - With two weeks remaining before the U.S. presidential election, Democratic challenger Joe Biden continues to lead in ...

Emirati ministers and officials on historic visit to Israel

ABU DHABI, UAE - Government ministers from the UAE boarded an historic flight to Israel on Tuesday morning.They were accompanied ...

U.S. sanctions shipping companies in China for doing business in Iran

WSHINGTON, DC, October 20 (ANI): The United States on Monday (local time) imposed sanctions on six Chinese companies for their ...

United States Covid-19 death toll rises above 220,000

A woman wearing a face mask walks past a notice board with COVID-19 preventive instructions at a Macy's store in ...

Assange's lawyer claims Trump responsible for indictment

Julian Assange's lawyer of ten years Jennifer Robinson speaks with Rhys Muldoon about Assange's extraordinary trial and the relationship between ...

Greenback falls sharply on Asian markets as stocks lift

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mostly stronger on Wednesday.In Japan, the Nikkei 225 jumped 95.13 points or ...

A time for borrowers to restructure loans and other debt obligations

JAKARTA, Indonesia - The economic impact of coronavirus crisis has been perceived. We have seen hundreds or even thousands of ...

Wall Street makes good gains, euro soars above 1.1800

NEW YORK, Oct. 20 (Xinhua/Big News Ntwork) -- Wall Street's major averages finished higher on Tuesday as investors pinned hopes ...

India exporting to U.S. and China far more than it is importing

NEW DELHI, India, October 21 (ANI): A significant increase in India's exports to the United States and China, coupled with ...

Shanghai stock markets gains 183 points despite regional weakness

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in mainland China rose sharply on Tuesday, a move at odds with the rest of ...

Pakistan restores social media platform TikTok, subject to conditions

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan, October 20 (ANI): TikTok services in Pakistan were restored on Monday with certain conditions, 10 days after a ...

