Thu, 22 Oct 2020

News RELEASES

Fair in Statesville

International

French president attends memorial of fallen history teacher

PARIS, France - France paid tribute on Wednesday to a history teacher beheaded last week by a man angered at ...

Israelis outraged at treatment of critically ill Palestinian official

JERUSALEM - Chief Palestinian negotiation Saeb Erakat is critically ill in an Israeli hospital.The official was rushed to Hadassah Medical ...

Polls point to Biden victory but Trump confident of reelection

WASHINGTON, DC - With two weeks remaining before the U.S. presidential election, Democratic challenger Joe Biden continues to lead in ...

Emirati ministers and officials on historic visit to Israel

ABU DHABI, UAE - Government ministers from the UAE boarded an historic flight to Israel on Tuesday morning.They were accompanied ...

U.S. sanctions shipping companies in China for doing business in Iran

WSHINGTON, DC, October 20 (ANI): The United States on Monday (local time) imposed sanctions on six Chinese companies for their ...

United States Covid-19 death toll rises above 220,000

A woman wearing a face mask walks past a notice board with COVID-19 preventive instructions at a Macy's store in ...

Business

U.S. stocks fade, dollar drops sharply Wednesday

NW YORK, New York - There was much volatility on Wall Street on Wednesday as investors dithered with which direction ...

3 ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from passenger transport

California recently announced that it plans to ban the sales of gas-powered vehicles by 2035, Ontario has invested $500 million ...

A time for borrowers to restructure loans and other debt obligations

JAKARTA, Indonesia - The economic impact of coronavirus crisis has been perceived. We have seen hundreds or even thousands of ...

India exporting to U.S. and China far more than it is importing

NEW DELHI, India, October 21 (ANI): A significant increase in India's exports to the United States and China, coupled with ...

Shanghai stock markets gains 183 points despite regional weakness

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in mainland China rose sharply on Tuesday, a move at odds with the rest of ...

Pakistan restores social media platform TikTok, subject to conditions

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan, October 20 (ANI): TikTok services in Pakistan were restored on Monday with certain conditions, 10 days after a ...

