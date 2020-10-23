A meeting marking the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People's Volunteers entering the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to fight in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed on Friday the principle of people first, saying that everything should be done for the sake of the people and should rely on the people.

Xi made the remarks at a meeting in Beijing to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People's Volunteers entering the Democratic People's Republic of Korea in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea. ■