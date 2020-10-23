Fri, 23 Oct 2020

International

Deadly Nigerian violence alarms African Union

ABUJA, Nigeria - The African Union on Thursday strongly condemned deadly violence in Nigeria's biggest city Lagos and called on ...

Bahrain collaborating with Israel for more than decade, says report

MANAMA, Bahrain - Israel has been operating a secret embassy in Bahrain for more than 11 years, according to a ...

Russian Navy ships accompanying Iranian tankers bound for Syria

Last week, the Iranian-flagged oil tanker Samah entered the Mediterranean Sea via the Suez Canal. After a few miles, the ...

New Chinese train will run at 400 kilometres an hour

Photo taken on Oct. 21, 2020 shows the new type of high-speed train which can run on different rail systems ...

French president attends memorial of fallen history teacher

PARIS, France - France paid tribute on Wednesday to a history teacher beheaded last week by a man angered at ...

Israelis outraged at treatment of critically ill Palestinian official

JERUSALEM - Chief Palestinian negotiation Saeb Erakat is critically ill in an Israeli hospital.The official was rushed to Hadassah Medical ...

Business

U.S. stocks rally on stimulus hopes, rise in energy shares

NEW YORK, New York, Oct. 22 (Xinhua/Big News Network) -- U.S. stocks finished higher on Thursday, bolstered by solid gains ...

Google's dominance not necessarily a bad thing

This week the United States Department of Justice (DoJ) filed a lawsuit accusing Google of using "anticompetitive tactics to maintain ...

Global trading making a frail recovery says UN body

Although global trade is making a frail recovery, the outlook remains uncertain, UN trade and development body UNCTAD said on ...

3 ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from passenger transport

California recently announced that it plans to ban the sales of gas-powered vehicles by 2035, Ontario has invested $500 million ...

A time for borrowers to restructure loans and other debt obligations

JAKARTA, Indonesia - The economic impact of coronavirus crisis has been perceived. We have seen hundreds or even thousands of ...

India exporting to U.S. and China far more than it is importing

NEW DELHI, India, October 21 (ANI): A significant increase in India's exports to the United States and China, coupled with ...

Movie Review

Young Ahmed (Le jeune Ahmed)