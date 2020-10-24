Sat, 24 Oct 2020

International

Section
U.S., UK and Europe host humanitarian conference on displaced Rohingya

A joint UN-hosted donor conference to rally international support behind Myanmar's displaced Rohingya minority, ended on Thursday with a promise ...

Black Holes comes of age with recognition of Penrose, Genzel and Ghez

The Nobel Prize in physics for 2020 has been shared by Roger Penrose, the mathematical physicist, for his work on ...

CNN poll gives debate to Biden

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - Joe Biden did a better job in the final debate on Thursday, according to a CNN Instant ...

Ireland locks down as second wave of virus sweeps through Europe

DUBLIN, Ireland - Ireland has become the first European country to enter a second national lockdown, and Germany's daily cases ...

Deadly Nigerian violence alarms African Union

ABUJA, Nigeria - The African Union on Thursday strongly condemned deadly violence in Nigeria's biggest city Lagos and called on ...

Bahrain collaborating with Israel for more than decade, says report

MANAMA, Bahrain - Israel has been operating a secret embassy in Bahrain for more than 11 years, according to a ...

Business

Section
Dow Jones dips while Nasdaq and S&P 500 make modest gains

NEW YORK, New York, Oct. 23 (Xinhua/Big News Network) -- Wall Street's major averages finished mixed on Friday as investors ...

China's Bilibili to join BBC Studios in production of documentaries

BEIJING, China, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's popular online entertainment platform Bilibili and BBC Studios have announced a strategic cooperation ...

Google's dominance not necessarily a bad thing

This week the United States Department of Justice (DoJ) filed a lawsuit accusing Google of using "anticompetitive tactics to maintain ...

Global trading making a frail recovery says UN body

Although global trade is making a frail recovery, the outlook remains uncertain, UN trade and development body UNCTAD said on ...

3 ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from passenger transport

California recently announced that it plans to ban the sales of gas-powered vehicles by 2035, Ontario has invested $500 million ...

A time for borrowers to restructure loans and other debt obligations

JAKARTA, Indonesia - The economic impact of coronavirus crisis has been perceived. We have seen hundreds or even thousands of ...

Movie Review

