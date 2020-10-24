BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- The world in the past 24hrs. A selection of the best daily press photos from Xinhua.



Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) veterans enter the venue of the meeting marking the 70th anniversary of the CPV entering the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to fight in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

A meeting marking the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People's Volunteers entering the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to fight in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

A ceremony presenting flower baskets as a tribute to martyrs of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea is held at the CPV martyrs' cemetery in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, on Oct. 23, 2020. Flower baskets have been laid at four memorial sites in both China and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) as a tribute to martyrs of the CPV in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea.



The flower baskets were sent in the name of Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission.



The ceremonies were held before a Friday meeting in Beijing to mark the 70th anniversary of the CPV entering the DPRK to fight the war. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

Photo provided by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) shows a ceremony to present flower baskets at the cemetery for Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs in Hoechang County, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), on Oct. 21, 2020. Kim Jong Un, chairman of the Workers' Party of Korea and chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK, on Wednesday laid a flower basket at the cemetery for CPV martyrs in Hoechang. Various activities have been held in the DPRK to mark the 70th anniversary of the CPV entering the DPRK to fight in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea. (KCNA/Handout via Xinhua)

Photo taken in Arlington, Virginia, the United States on Oct. 22, 2020 shows C-SPAN live stream of U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden attending their final debate in the 2020 presidential race.



The second and final round of U.S. presidential debate between incumbent Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden kicked off Thursday night, offering voters the last chance before Election Day to see the candidates facing each other head-on and making their cases for the presidency. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

Wang Jianlin gives a lesson in Changshan School, Huining County, northwest China's Gansu Province, Oct. 22, 2020. 57-year-old Wang Jianlin is the only teacher in Changshan School. In 1987, Wang was called back from Lanzhou to replace his ill brother as a local school teacher and look after his students.



In 1997, an acute eye disease caught Wang, and his eyes swelled and could not see the light. He did not go to the doctor in time, because he did not want to suspend his class. The illness became more and more serious, and by the time he got treated, the damage could not be undone.



For over 33 years, Wang has dedicated himself to his work and his students. He has taught about 300 students, and over 40 of them went to college. (Xinhua/Du Zheyu)

Photo shows decorations at the west entrance of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) in east China's Shanghai, Oct. 23, 2020. The 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE) will kick off on Nov. 5. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

Tourists go boating in the Pingshan canyon at Pingshan Village of Hefeng County, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 23, 2020. (Photo by Yang Shunpi/Xinhua)

Fallen leaves are seen at the Luxembourg park in Paris, France, Oct. 23, 2020. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 22, 2020 shows the autumn scenery of desert poplar (populus euphratica) forest along the Tarim River in Xayar County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Whirling dervishes perform their traditional dance in Damascus, capital of Syria, on Oct. 22, 2020. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

A cowboy takes part in a rodeo competition at 2020 North Texas Fair and Rodeo in Denton, Texas, the United States, on Oct. 22, 2020. The North Texas Fair and Rodeo is held here from Oct. 16 to Oct. 24, including livestock shows, contests, rodeos and carnivals. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's capacity is limited to 50 percent in the rodeo arena and 75 percent in the exhibit buildings. (Photo by Dan Tian/Xinhua)

Firefighters work at the scene of a fire at a shopping mall in Mumbai, India on Oct. 23, 2020. A big fire at a shopping mall in southern Mumbai was brought under control on Friday morning, almost 14 hours after it broke out, according to an official from the city's disaster management office. (Str/Xinhua)