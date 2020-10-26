Mon, 26 Oct 2020

News RELEASES

International

Section
20 year prison term for Californian man convicted of terrorism

RIVERSIDE, California - A U.S. man has been sentenced to twenty years in federal prison for conspiring to commit terrorist ...

U.S. vice president's chief of staff diagnosed with coronavirus

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence's Chief of Staff Marc Short is the latest White House official to ...

Parallels: Shakespeare's Julius Caesar & America's Political System

The proceedings by the U.S. Senate's Judiciary Committee's confirmation hearings of President Trump's nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace ...

Australian law enforcement officers intercept huge cocaine shipment

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - A 45-year-old Sydney man has been charged for allegedly importing approximately 144 kilograms of cocaine hidden ...

Key allies and partners distancing from U.S. in droves

Since Donald Trump took office as president, the image of the United States has suffered across many regions of the ...

U.S., UK and Europe host humanitarian conference on displaced Rohingya

A joint UN-hosted donor conference to rally international support behind Myanmar's displaced Rohingya minority, ended on Thursday with a promise ...

Business

Section
Hong Kong's Hang Seng only glimmer of light on Asian markets

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were limp on Monday, although the Hong Kong market showed some life.In Tokyo, ...

Citroen India to open fifteen showrooms across country in first phase

Earlier this year in February, the first photos of a Citroen showroom in India were posted. This Citroen showroom was ...

Foreign exchange reserves in Kenya tumbled $615 million in past month

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- Kenya's foreign exchange reserves have declined by 66.4 billion shillings (about $615 million) in ...

Ireland's trade surplus with China skyrockets in 2020

DUBLIN, Ireland, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- In the first eight months of this year, Ireland's goods trade surplus with China ...

Xbox head Phil Spencer hints at xCloud streaming stick

Washington [US], October 26 (ANI): The head of Xbox, Phil Spencer has teased that TV streaming sticks may soon come ...

Siyaya: Ramaphosa promises improved public transport system

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday that the government was convening a National Taxi Lekgotla to chart the course towards ...

Movie Review

The Believers