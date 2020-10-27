Tue, 27 Oct 2020

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
69
Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
NASA says water on moon far more widespread that previously thought

The U.S. space agency, NASA, reported Monday it has confirmed water can be found in sunlit areas of the moon, ...

America, damaged and divided, prepares to go to the polls

US President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden are battling for the presidency of a deeply divided country, ...

20 year prison term for Californian man convicted of terrorism

RIVERSIDE, California - A U.S. man has been sentenced to twenty years in federal prison for conspiring to commit terrorist ...

U.S. vice president's chief of staff diagnosed with coronavirus

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence's Chief of Staff Marc Short is the latest White House official to ...

Parallels: Shakespeare's Julius Caesar & America's Political System

The proceedings by the U.S. Senate's Judiciary Committee's confirmation hearings of President Trump's nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace ...

Australian law enforcement officers intercept huge cocaine shipment

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - A 45-year-old Sydney man has been charged for allegedly importing approximately 144 kilograms of cocaine hidden ...

Business

Section
U.S. stocks shatter as Covid-19 deaths in America top 225,000

NEW YORK, New York, Oct. 26 (Xinhua/Big News Network) -- Wall Street's major averages closed sharply lower on Monday as ...

UK needs to decide between bargaining power and negotiation strategy

LONDON, UK - Reaching an agreement in trade deals is, in the best of times, a long process. There are ...

Hong Kong's Hang Seng only glimmer of light on Asian markets

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were limp on Monday, although the Hong Kong market showed some life.In Tokyo, ...

Citroen India to open fifteen showrooms across country in first phase

Earlier this year in February, the first photos of a Citroen showroom in India were posted. This Citroen showroom was ...

Foreign exchange reserves in Kenya tumbled $615 million in past month

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- Kenya's foreign exchange reserves have declined by 66.4 billion shillings (about $615 million) in ...

Ireland's trade surplus with China skyrockets in 2020

DUBLIN, Ireland, Oct. 23 (Xinhua) -- In the first eight months of this year, Ireland's goods trade surplus with China ...

Movie Review

The Believers