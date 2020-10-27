BEIJING, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- The world in the past 24hrs. A selection of the best daily press photos from Xinhua.

A Long March-2C carrier rocket blasts off from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Oct. 26, 2020. China successfully sent a group of new remote-sensing satellites into orbit from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Monday. Belonging to the Yaogan-30 family, the satellites were launched by a Long March-2C carrier rocket at 11:19 p.m. (Beijing Time). (Photo by Guo Wenbin/Xinhua)

Soldiers of the People's Armed Police Force take photos with the veterans of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) in front of the memorial wall displaying the portraits of CPV at the CPV's archives in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 25, 2020. A commemorative activity was held here on Oct. 25 to mark the 70th anniversary of the CPV entering the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to fight in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A person lays a flower in front of the monument marking the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and Taiwan's recovery from Japanese occupation during a commemorative event in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan, Oct. 25, 2020. The day of Oct. 25, 1945 marked the end of the 50-year Japanese occupation in Taiwan, while in the rest part of China, a prolonged war of resistance against Japan's invasion ended with victory. Across the world, the World War II concluded just a few weeks earlier with the defeat of Fascist forces. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Romania's President Klaus Iohannis attends a ceremony marking Romania's Army Day at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Bucharest, capital of Romania, Oct. 25, 2020. (Photo by Cristian Cristel/Xinhua)

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga delivers a policy speech at National Diet Building in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 26, 2020. Suga on Monday made a number of pledges during the delivery of his first policy speech in parliament since taking office last month, with one of his priorities being to cut greenhouse gas emissions in Japan to net zero by 2050. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

A ceremony of Tesla China-made Model 3 vehicles exporting to Europe is held at its gigafactory in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 26, 2020. U.S. carmaker Tesla announced Monday that it will export 7,000 vehicles of made-in-China Model 3 to Europe on Tuesday. The batch of sedans is expected to arrive at the port of Zeebrugge in Belgium by sea at the end of November, before being sold in European countries including Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal and Switzerland. Tesla delivered the first batch of made-in-China Model 3 sedans to the public earlier this year, one year after the company broke ground on its first overseas plant. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Photo shows a piece of work created by French artist Guillaume Legros in Istanbul, Turkey, Oct. 23, 2020. The French artist Guillaume Legros, known as Saype, completed on Monday his painting of gigantic hands holding each other drawn on open-air green fields in Turkey's Istanbul, with the values of goodwill, optimism, and togetherness. (Xinhua)

A passenger takes the Orange Line at a subway station in Lahore, Pakistan, Oct. 26, 2020. Pakistan's first ever metro train service, the Orange Line, started its commercial operation Sunday in the country's historical city of Lahore, the capital city of Punjab province, opening a new stage for the South Asian country in the public transportation sector. (Xinhua/Liu Tian)

Couples attend a group wedding in Chongmudang Village of Huxingshan Yao Township in Longhui County, central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 26, 2020. Thirty-two couples attended the group wedding in local wedding custom. (Photo by Zeng Yong/Xinhua)

Students attend a chess class at the Qingqiao campus of the Yuxin school education group in Nanchang City, east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 26, 2020. The Yuxin campus added international chess lessons into its curriculum, bringing students to experience the beauty of the chess culture. (Xinhua/Peng Zhaozhi)

Guo Yuhao ejects empty cartridges during the men's trap shooting qualification at the 2020 Chinese National Shooting Championships (Shotgun) in Linfen, north China's Shanxi Province, on Oct. 26, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Italy's Franco Morbidelli (L) of Petronas Yamaha SRT and Spain's Alex Rins of Suzuki Ecstar compete during the MotoGP race of Teruel Grand Prix in Alcaniz, Spain, Oct. 25, 2020. (Photo by Pablo Morano/Xinhua)

A man reads a book at the Bogatell beach in Barcelona, Spain, on Oct. 25, 2020. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Sunday announced a State of Alarm in an attempt to halt the spread of coronavirus, days after Spain became the first European Union state to pass the grim one-million-case mark. (Photo by Joan Gosa/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Oct. 23, 2020 shows fallen leaves at a park in Brussels, Belgium. (Xinhua/Zhang Cheng)

A man fishes on a dock at Dojran lake, North Macedonia, on Oct. 25, 2020. (Photo by Tomislav Georgiev/Xinhua)■