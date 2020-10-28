Wed, 28 Oct 2020

International

27% of passengers on Mideast flight to Dublin diagnosed with Covid-19

An outbreak of coronavirus in Ireland has been attributed to a flight from a country in the Middle East into ...

NASA says water on moon far more widespread that previously thought

The U.S. space agency, NASA, reported Monday it has confirmed water can be found in sunlit areas of the moon, ...

America, damaged and divided, prepares to go to the polls

US President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden are battling for the presidency of a deeply divided country, ...

20 year prison term for Californian man convicted of terrorism

RIVERSIDE, California - A U.S. man has been sentenced to twenty years in federal prison for conspiring to commit terrorist ...

U.S. vice president's chief of staff diagnosed with coronavirus

WASHINGTON, DC - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence's Chief of Staff Marc Short is the latest White House official to ...

Parallels: Shakespeare's Julius Caesar & America's Political System

The proceedings by the U.S. Senate's Judiciary Committee's confirmation hearings of President Trump's nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace ...

Business

Stocks in Asia flat to lower, U.S. dollar steadies

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were relatively quiet on Tuesday compared to the volatility and substantive sell-offs on ...

State of Victoria in Australia relaxes coronavirus restrictions

CANBERRA, Australia, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has welcomed the easing of strict coronavirus restrictions in ...

U.S. stocks shatter as Covid-19 deaths in America top 225,000

NEW YORK, New York, Oct. 26 (Xinhua/Big News Network) -- Wall Street's major averages closed sharply lower on Monday as ...

UK needs to decide between bargaining power and negotiation strategy

LONDON, UK - Reaching an agreement in trade deals is, in the best of times, a long process. There are ...

Hong Kong's Hang Seng only glimmer of light on Asian markets

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were limp on Monday, although the Hong Kong market showed some life.In Tokyo, ...

Citroen India to open fifteen showrooms across country in first phase

Earlier this year in February, the first photos of a Citroen showroom in India were posted. This Citroen showroom was ...

