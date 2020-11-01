Sun, 01 Nov 2020

International

Republicans lining up legal grounds to challenge election result

Two countervailing forces are competing to determine the outcome of the 2020 elections' highest-stakes contests before the close of voting ...

International community silent as Israel ok's 5,000 settlement homes

The international community has been criticized by a top United Nations official for it's silence over a dramatic upturn in ...

Metro Manila battens down for Typhoon Rolly

CALOOCAN CITY, Philippines, Oct. 31 (PIA) -- Metro Manila has taken preventive measures against strong winds and rains as Typhoon ...

As Election Day looms, candidates swarm swing states

WASHINGTON, DC - With just a few days until voters cast the last ballots in the U.S. presidential election, both ...

Refugees flee stricken, burning, sinking migrant boat, 140 die

SAINT-LOUIS, Senegal - In what has been described as the deadliest shipwreck recorded so far this year, at least 140 ...

Three stabbed to death in Nice, French consulate in Jeddah attacked

NICE, France - A man wielding a knife on Thursday killed three people in an attack at the Basilica of ...

Business

Dubai plans $1.785bn environmental and sustainability initiatives

DUBAI, UAE - Dubai has unveiled significant new environmental and sustainability initiatives worth AED 6.6 billion ($1.785 billion). Chief among ...

Parent of British Airways, Aer Lingus and Iberia awash in red ink

LONDON, UK - International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG), which owns British Airways, Aer Lingus and Iberia, among other, says the ...

U.S. stocks end week lower after hit on technology stocks

NEW YORK, New York, Oct. 30 (Xinhua/Big News Network) -- U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday, as a pronounced slide ...

ESPN to downsize coverage of Super Bowl LV

With no relief from the COVID-19 pandemic in sight, ESPN began notifying its executives not to make travel plans for ...

Hong Kong index drops nearly 500 points as U.S. dollar jumps again

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Asian stocks finally caught up with their global counterparts on Friday, with major indices in all ...

Third quarter earnings for Twitter rise 14 percent

SAN FRANCISCO, California, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- U.S. social media company Twitter Inc. Thursday said it saw a revenue of ...

Movie Review

Tampopo