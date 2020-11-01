Kids show empty bowls after a meal at a kindergarten in Huaying City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 20, 2020. (Photo by Qiu Haiying/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Nov.1 (Xinhua) -- Editor's choice of Xinhua Portraits in October 2020.





Villagers display traditional costumes at the Danzhai Wanda Town in Danzhai County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 17, 2020. (Xinhua/Yang Ying)

People pose for photos on the Tian'anmen Square during the National Day holiday in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 1, 2020. (Xinhua/Li He)

A man plays the trumpet at Music China 2020 held at Shanghai New International Expo Centre in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 28, 2020. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

A health worker takes a swab sample from a resident for COVID-19 test in Shibei District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 14, 2020. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Wang Renshan, veteran of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV), shows an old photo of himself in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 13, 2020. Wang was born in 1928. He entered the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to fight in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea with the CPV army in 1950. (Xinhua/Ju Zhenhua)

Xu Wanhe, veteran of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV), recalls the moments of the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea (1950-1953) in Zunhua, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 2, 2020. Xu was born in 1930. He entered the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to fight in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea with the CPV army in 1950. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Photo taken on Oct. 4, 2020 shows Wang Qingzhen, veteran of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV), in Xiaogan, central China's Hubei Province. Wang was born in 1936. She entered the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to fight in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea with the CPV army in 1951. (Xinhua/Cheng Min)

Lin Bingyuan, veteran of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV), shows an old photo of himself in Nanchong, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 3, 2020. Lin was born in 1932. He entered the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to fight in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea with the CPV army in 1951. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Tang Zhanghong, veteran of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV), salutes in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Oct. 16, 2020. Tang was born in 1935. He entered the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to fight in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea with the CPV army in 1951. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Photo taken on Oct. 2, 2020 shows Zhu Zaibao, veteran of the Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV), in Yueyang, central China's Hunan Province. Zhu was born in 1928. He entered the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to fight in the War to Resist U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea with the CPV army in 1951. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

A woman wearing a face mask walks in the street in Warsaw, Poland, on Oct. 8, 2020. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

A Palestinian woman takes part in an event to support breast cancer survivors in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on Oct. 15, 2020. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)

An Israeli medical clown gestures before she visits the COVID-19 department of Sheba Medical Center to bring happiness to patients in the central Israeli city of Ramat Gan on Oct. 20, 2020. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)

Labor Party leader Jacinda Ardern, the incumbent prime minster, reacts during a press conference in Auckland, New Zealand, on Oct. 18, 2020. (Xinhua/Guo Lei)

People watch the funeral procession of an activist belonging to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Y.K. Pora area of Qazigund in Kulgam district, about 74 km south of Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, Oct. 30, 2020. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

A boy displays freshly picked dates during the annual harvest season in Dahshour village in Giza, Egypt, Oct. 2, 2020. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

A girl carries sorghum stalks during the sorghum harvest season in Amran province, Yemen, Oct. 24, 2020. (Photo by Mohammed Mohammed/Xinhua)

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga delivers a policy speech at National Diet Building in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 26, 2020. Suga on Monday made a number of pledges during the delivery of his first policy speech in parliament since taking office last month, with one of his priorities being to cut greenhouse gas emissions in Japan to net zero by 2050. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson poses for photos with fundraisers (not in the picture) for the Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal outside Downing Street, in London, Britain, on Oct. 23, 2020. (Photo by Ray Tang/Xinhua)

Ma Long serves during the men's singles final match against Fan Zhendong at the 2020 Chinese National Table Tennis Championships in Weihai, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 10, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates with the trophy during the awarding ceremony after the women's singles final against Sofia Kenin of the United States at the French Open tennis tournament 2020 at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Oct. 10, 2020. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after winning the men's singles semifinal match against Diego Schwartzman of Argentina at the French Open tennis tournament 2020 at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Oct. 9, 2020. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)